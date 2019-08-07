Monarch Partners Asset Management Lowered Its Hanover Ins Group (THG) Holding by $13.21 Million; Share Price Rose; Bbva Compass Bancshares Upped Its Holding in Noble Energy (NBL) as Share Price Declined

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 39.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc bought 21,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 75,923 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 54,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $21.04. About 870,423 shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 14/03/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of 7.5 % Working Interest in Tamar; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q EPS $1.14; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Finalizes Pipeline Agreement to Move Permian Crude Oil to Corpus Christi; 30/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY ELECTS BARBARA J. DUGANIER TO BOARD; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Finalizes Strategic Pipeline Agreement to Move Permian Crude Oil to Corpus Christi; 06/03/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY PARTNERS ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE TEXAS PIPELINES; 21/03/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY REPORTS PACT TO PROGRESS DEVELOPMENT OF ALEN; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES NOBLE ENERGY INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 12/03/2018 – S&P Affirms BBB Corporate Rating for Noble Energy

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (THG) by 52.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 115,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.38% . The institutional investor held 105,008 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.99M, down from 220,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hanover Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $129.83. About 25,778 shares traded. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 8.32% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 28/03/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group Is Exploring Strategic Alternatives for Its Intl Specialty Business; 16/04/2018 – HANOVER ESTIMATES CATASTROPHE IMPACT $66M TO $76M; 03/05/2018 – CoverWallet Expands its Innovative lnsurtech Platform to The Hanover Insurance Group Agents; 15/05/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP: RETIREMENT OF LONGTIME CHAIRMAN; 15/05/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 Per Common Share; 02/05/2018 – Hanover Insurance 1Q EPS $1.05; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP IS EXPLORING OPTIONS FOR INTL; 24/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Hanover Insurance Group’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 24/05/2018 – The Hanover Expands its Surety Leadership Team to Support Growth and Momentum; 24/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG) by 9,511 shares to 37,927 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total Fina Sa (NYSE:TOT) by 8,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,986 shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Fincl In has 0.14% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Wellington Group Inc Llp holds 0.07% or 12.98M shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs Incorporated invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.04% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). 11,202 are held by Fulton Natl Bank Na. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0% stake. Diamond Hill Capital Management invested in 2.83 million shares. Moreover, Ci Invs Inc has 0.02% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Cornerstone Advsrs reported 0% stake. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 0.02% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 180,612 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Llc owns 300 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.03% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 25,500 shares. Rech Glob Investors accumulated 56.74M shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 46,088 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Duncker Streett Inc reported 1,400 shares.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $662.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) by 81,545 shares to 166,985 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 29,685 shares in the quarter, for a total of 427,067 shares, and has risen its stake in Newpark Res Inc (NYSE:NR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold THG shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 15,736 shares or 114.59% more from 7,333 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford Trust has invested 0.01% in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG). Captrust Advisors, North Carolina-based fund reported 535 shares.