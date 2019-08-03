Monarch Partners Asset Management Lifted Perficient (PRFT) Stake By $3.79 Million; WSFS Financial (WSFS)’s Sentiment Is 2.83

WSFS Financial Corp (WSFS) investors sentiment increased to 2.83 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.78, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 113 active investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 40 cut down and sold their stock positions in WSFS Financial Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 40.19 million shares, up from 25.52 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding WSFS Financial Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 34 Increased: 64 New Position: 49.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased Perficient Inc (PRFT) stake by 478.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc acquired 140,425 shares as Perficient Inc (PRFT)’s stock rose 16.46%. The Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc holds 169,798 shares with $4.65M value, up from 29,373 last quarter. Perficient Inc now has $1.20B valuation. The stock decreased 4.38% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $36.26. About 432,558 shares traded or 25.52% up from the average. Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has risen 30.47% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PRFT News: 19/04/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital B2B Commerce Solutions at Magento Imagine 2018; 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q Rev $120.9M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Perficient Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRFT); 02/04/2018 – PERFICIENT – SOUTHPORT FOUNDERS JIM BUTZ AND STEVE THOMPSON AND PARTNER JOHN BAVIS JOIN CO IN KEY LEADERSHIP ROLES; 14/05/2018 – Perficient Digital Receives Internet Advertising Competition Award for the Jackson Energy Authority; 18/04/2018 – Perficient to Showcase End-to-End Business Optimization Solutions During COLLABORATE 18; 01/05/2018 – PRFT SEES FY REV. $485.0M TO $510.0M, EST. $492.0M (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – PERFICIENT 1Q REV. $120.9M, EST. $116.0M (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – Perficient Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 39c

Analysts await WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 5.21% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.96 per share. WSFS’s profit will be $48.44 million for 11.41 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by WSFS Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.41% EPS growth.

Swift Run Capital Management Llc holds 3.01% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation for 84,616 shares. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc owns 384,662 shares or 2.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Skyline Asset Management Lp has 1.71% invested in the company for 260,100 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Penn Capital Management Co Inc has invested 0.72% in the stock. Corbyn Investment Management Inc Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 36,726 shares.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the thrift holding firm for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.21 billion. It operates through three divisions: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It has a 13.83 P/E ratio. The firm offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased Eastgroup Ppty Inc (NYSE:EGP) stake by 70,180 shares to 22,729 valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) stake by 8,788 shares and now owns 26,929 shares. Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold PRFT shares while 70 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 27.87 million shares or 4.54% less from 29.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 404,499 are held by Geode Cap Management Lc. Connor Clark Lunn Inv holds 33,275 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp reported 13,526 shares. 398 were reported by Us Financial Bank De. Schroder Inv Mngmt Gru holds 329,922 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Millrace Asset Group Inc holds 2.1% of its portfolio in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) for 91,042 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) for 154,060 shares. Rothschild & Com Asset Us holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) for 332,305 shares. Nomura Holdings holds 0.04% or 360,775 shares in its portfolio. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 200 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based Jefferies Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Perkins Capital stated it has 24,000 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,163 shares.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $24,848 activity. On Tuesday, March 12 Wimberly Gary bought $24,848 worth of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) or 861 shares.