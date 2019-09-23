Monarch Partners Asset Management Lifted Its Parsley Energy (PE) Holding; Polyone (POL) SI Increased By 3.18%

Polyone Corporation (NYSE:POL) had an increase of 3.18% in short interest. POL’s SI was 868,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.18% from 841,700 shares previously. With 761,000 avg volume, 1 days are for Polyone Corporation (NYSE:POL)’s short sellers to cover POL’s short positions. The SI to Polyone Corporation’s float is 1.13%. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $32.42. About 154,727 shares traded. PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) has declined 25.47% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical POL News: 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP QTRLY SALES $901.6 MLN VS $796.7 MLN; 07/03/2018 PolyOne Board Elects Robert Abernathy as Director; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP – IN THE FIRST QUARTER, ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 6%; 23/04/2018 – PolyOne Names Dr. David A. Jarus as Vice President, Research and Development; 17/05/2018 – PolyOne Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – PolyOne 1Q EPS 59c; 19/04/2018 – DJ PolyOne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POL); 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate Controller; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP QTRLY REPORTED GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.59

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased Parsley Energy Inc (PE) stake by 43.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc acquired 201,190 shares as Parsley Energy Inc (PE)’s stock declined 13.05%. The Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc holds 660,290 shares with $12.55 million value, up from 459,100 last quarter. Parsley Energy Inc now has $5.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.42. About 1.40 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold PolyOne Corporation shares while 62 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 66.41 million shares or 3.98% less from 69.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Serv Automobile Association invested in 0.01% or 147,351 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 31,200 shares. Palisade Mgmt Ltd Com Nj, New Jersey-based fund reported 847,265 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% or 827,278 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) for 31,414 shares. Archford Strategies Lc reported 115 shares stake. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 28,800 shares stake. Luminus Lc reported 332,600 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,712 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 3,991 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Limited holds 16,507 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cipher Ltd Partnership has 37,133 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer holds 57,025 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc owns 32,262 shares. Envestnet Asset Management reported 23,433 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Among 3 analysts covering PolyOne (NYSE:POL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. PolyOne has $36 highest and $3100 lowest target. $33.67’s average target is 3.86% above currents $32.42 stock price. PolyOne had 5 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of POL in report on Thursday, April 18 with “Overweight” rating. On Thursday, April 18 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. As per Friday, May 31, the company rating was upgraded by SunTrust.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.49 billion. The Company’s Color, Additives, and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. It has a 18.1 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Specialty Engineered Materials segment provides specialty polymer formulations, services, and solutions for designers, assemblers, and processors of thermoplastic materials; and long glass and carbon fiber technology, and thermoset and thermoplastic composites.

Among 3 analysts covering Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Parsley Energy has $3300 highest and $21 lowest target. $25.67’s average target is 39.36% above currents $18.42 stock price. Parsley Energy had 7 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 12 with “Outperform”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.40, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 78 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 243.69 million shares or 1.59% less from 247.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Bank Of Montreal Can owns 182,425 shares. The Switzerland-based Swiss Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Art Advsr Limited Liability owns 46,100 shares. Dupont Capital has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Parametric Associates Lc invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Jupiter Asset Ltd holds 219,559 shares. Cumberland Partners Ltd invested 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Sumitomo Life Ins Commerce stated it has 43,399 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp holds 1.13M shares. Nwq Invest reported 0.11% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Architects reported 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd stated it has 0.03% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation, a Georgia-based fund reported 424,267 shares. Comml Bank Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity. $34,738 worth of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) was bought by Windlinger Jerry.