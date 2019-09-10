Monarch Partners Asset Management Lifted Its Newpark Res (NR) Stake by $2.61 Million; Market Value Rose; Papp L Roy & Associates Lowered Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $739,200; Share Price Declined

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Newpark Res Inc (NR) by 65.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 289,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.81% . The institutional investor held 733,398 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, up from 443,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Newpark Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $644.63M market cap company. The stock increased 5.97% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $7.45. About 390,756 shares traded. Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) has declined 28.02% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.02% the S&P500. Some Historical NR News: 26/04/2018 – Newpark 1Q EPS 8c; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 8.0C, EST. 7.6C; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 8.0C; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q EPS 8.0C, EST. 7.6C; 21/05/2018 – Newpark Resources Announces New Chairman; 06/03/2018 Newpark Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Newpark Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – NEWPARK REIT LTD NRLJ.J – FY PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION OF 77.4 MLN RAND VS 95.2 MLN RAND YR AGO; 21/05/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES INC NR.N SAYS ANTHONY J. BEST APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 21/05/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES INC – ANTHONY J. BEST HAS BEEN NAMED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE MAY 17, 2018, SUCCEEDING DAVID C. ANDERSON

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 16.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates sold 9,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 46,456 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.75M, down from 55,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $71.86. About 8.26M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE VALERIE CAPRONI IN MANHATTAN DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE, MEANING IT CANNOT BE BROUGHT AGAIN; 06/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS PAPUA NEW GUINEA HIDES GAS CONDITIONING PLANT, WELLS AND PIPELINE REMAIN SAFELY SHUT IN AFTER LARGE AFTERSHOCK; 29/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Wins Eight Deepwater Blocks in Latest Brazil Bid Round; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Boost Tight-Oil Production Five-Fold From U.S. Permian Basin; 30/05/2018 – Exxon shareholders reject proposal to split CEO, chair roles; 12/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY HYDROCRACKER, HYDROTREATER SHUT FOR REPAIRS; 07/03/2018 – EXXON NOW SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OIL EQUIVALENT IN GUYANA; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Restarts PNG LNG Ahead of Schedule After Quake Outage; 30/05/2018 – The measure was fueled by concern among union members that Exxon is aligning its safety procedures with a group that drafts industry-friendly legislation; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in talks for potential U.S. shale gas deal – report

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $662.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 23,607 shares to 12,724 shares, valued at $663,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc by 535,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,308 shares, and cut its stake in Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC).

More notable recent Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fluids Business Keeps Newpark Resources Rolling – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Newpark Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:NR) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Newpark Resources +9% despite Q2 earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold NR shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 101.25 million shares or 15.96% more from 87.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap holds 0.11% or 5.49 million shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Incorporated stated it has 0% in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Blackrock reported 13.75 million shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). D E Shaw Inc owns 296,064 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 249,451 shares stake. Moreover, Invesco has 0% invested in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) for 541,387 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Hillcrest Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 804,936 shares. Ameritas Partners Incorporated has 0% invested in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 117,444 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley reported 49,273 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Quantbot Tech Lp invested in 1,779 shares or 0% of the stock. State Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 368,787 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Com reported 26,975 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Of Vermont accumulated 193,431 shares. Indexiq Advsr Lc holds 41,650 shares. Tocqueville Asset Lp, a New York-based fund reported 779,749 shares. 344,269 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd. Telos Management owns 43,114 shares. Dean Assocs Ltd Co owns 127,364 shares. Azimuth Management Limited Company holds 243,305 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 42,356 shares. 27,732 were reported by Modera Wealth Mngmt Lc. Pennsylvania-based Twin Mgmt Incorporated has invested 1.26% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Covington Cap invested 2.29% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mathes owns 6,075 shares. Sterling Global Strategies Limited Liability Company invested 2.22% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hardman Johnston Glob Advsrs Ltd Co owns 33,283 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada owns 11.45 million shares for 0.4% of their portfolio.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06 million and $555.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 12,580 shares to 42,111 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 7,642 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.72B for 19.74 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil: Surviving The Downturn – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.