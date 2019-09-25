Monarch Partners Asset Management Lifted Its Holding in Virtusa (VRTU) by $3.55 Million as Share Price Declined; Allstate (ALL) Holder Edgar Lomax Co Decreased Its Stake by $1.18 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Virtusa Corp (VRTU) by 61.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 80,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.79% . The institutional investor held 211,453 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.40M, up from 130,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Virtusa Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $36.76. About 11,523 shares traded. Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) has declined 13.96% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTU News: 15/05/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP VRTU.O SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $2.08 TO $2.32; 15/05/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP VRTU.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $0.50 TO $0.66; 15/05/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP VRTU.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $1.23 BLN TO $1.27 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees 1Q EPS 9c-EPS 13c; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees FY19 EPS 50c-EPS 66c; 02/05/2018 – IAOP® Recognizes Virtusa as a 2018 Outsourcing Leader; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.08-Adj EPS $2.32; 12/03/2018 – Virtusa Expands Digital Engineering Capabilities With The Acquisition Of ETouch; 29/03/2018 – Gartner Recognizes Virtusa in its 2017 Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services; 12/03/2018 – VIRTUSA EXPANDS DIGITAL ENGINEERING WITH PURCHASE OF ETOUCH

Edgar Lomax Co decreased its stake in Allstate Corporation (ALL) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co sold 11,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 683,243 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.48 million, down from 694,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Allstate Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $107.4. About 144,294 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q EPS $2.63; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Returned $465 Million of Capital to Holders During 1Q; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE – APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSSES HAD ESTIMATED COST OF $195 MLN, PRE-TAX, PLUS UNFAVORABLE RESERVE REESTIMATES OF PRIOR REPORTED CATASTROPHE LOSSES; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Adj EPS $2.96; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allstate Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALL); 01/05/2018 – Allstate Executing Profitable Growth Plan; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of The Allstate Corporation; 01/05/2018 – ALLSTATE 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 88.5%; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Raises IFS Ratings of Allstate Life Insurance Co and Subsidiary Allstate Life Insurance Co of NY to ‘A+’; 11/05/2018 – Allstate Returns Cash to Shareholders Through Dividends

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $696.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (NASDAQ:IART) by 34,525 shares to 21,177 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 20,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,758 shares, and cut its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $212,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.24 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1.