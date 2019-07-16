Monarch Partners Asset Management Increases Stake in Ladder Cap (LADR); Umb Bank N A Has Boosted Its Union Pacific (UNP) Stake

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 8,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 196,999 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.94 million, up from 188,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $175.69. About 1.82 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ladder Cap Corp (LADR) by 15.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 90,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 657,390 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19M, up from 567,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ladder Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.89. About 572,640 shares traded. Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has risen 12.03% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LADR News: 17/04/2018 – Billionaire Ross’s Related Cos. Withdraws Bid for Ladder Capital; 02/05/2018 – Ladder Capital 1Q EPS 53c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.12 million were reported by Santa Barbara Asset Ltd Llc. Fernwood Investment Mngmt Limited Co owns 16,116 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Johnson Inv Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.45% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Brinker Capital reported 0.27% stake. Reaves W H And Company Incorporated accumulated 660,774 shares or 3.65% of the stock. Oakworth stated it has 10,967 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd reported 1.49% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Earnest Prtnrs Lc owns 0.27% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 166,980 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 5,846 shares. Calamos Advsrs Llc invested in 0.32% or 302,790 shares. New York-based Burns J W And Ny has invested 0.3% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Egerton Cap (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership owns 7.73M shares or 9.13% of their US portfolio. Nordea Invest Management reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.19% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 13,101 shares to 14,035 shares, valued at $411,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,942 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Trust S&P 500/Barra (IVE).

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $662.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) by 22,090 shares to 110,708 shares, valued at $3.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gibraltar Inds Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 11,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,556 shares, and cut its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $49,678 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold LADR shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 56.81 million shares or 2.55% less from 58.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon owns 844,711 shares. Northern Trust Corp has invested 0.01% in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 0.01% or 173,428 shares. Blackrock Inc invested in 8.55 million shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd accumulated 306,362 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Scotia owns 10,027 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 333 shares. 142,107 were reported by Swiss Bancshares. Nordea Mgmt Ab owns 312,130 shares. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 14,375 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Martingale Asset Lp holds 459,473 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 90,791 shares. Jacobs Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 152,600 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio.

