Monarch Partners Asset Management Increases Stake in Cypress Semiconductor (CY); Nbt Bank N A Boosted Disney Walt Co New (DIS) Position

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 29,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 427,067 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.37 million, up from 397,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $22.74. About 1.62 million shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CY); 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q EPS 1c-EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 24C; 05/03/2018 – Cypress to Address Two Investor Conferences in March; 29/05/2018 – Cypress to Address Multiple Investor Conferences Through June; 02/05/2018 – Cypress to Address 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 15; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 27c-Adj EPS 31c; 07/05/2018 – Cypress Expands USB Leadership With Next-Generation USB-C and Power Delivery Controller for Electronically-Marked Cables; 15/05/2018 – Cypress Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Nbt Bank N A increased its stake in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A bought 3,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 65,971 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.33 million, up from 62,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Disney Walt Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $139.36. About 6.08M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 02/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Paul Giamatti joins @TheRock in Disney’s #JungleCruise; 23/05/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9New; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS FINISHED WITH DOMESTIC OPENING DAY OF $106M; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS RESPONSE TO ESPN+ SERVICE `ENTHUSIASTIC’; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 07/05/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: With @lianabaker — Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources…; 29/05/2018 – POLL: Is the worst over for Disney?; 15/03/2018 – Casio, Little Kids Rock And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Deliver Musical Surprise To Hundreds Of Middle School Students

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold CY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City has invested 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Architects Inc has 0.01% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1,259 shares. Synovus Financial Corp invested in 15,765 shares. Epoch Inv owns 4.11 million shares. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Federated Investors Pa reported 0% stake. Moreover, Automobile Association has 0.09% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Hsbc Public Limited Co reported 81,276 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 142,249 shares. Advisory Limited Com holds 0.04% or 35,055 shares. Kopp Advisors Ltd Co holds 315,806 shares. 8.21 million were accumulated by Ameriprise Fincl. D E Shaw Communications invested in 19,720 shares. Renaissance Lc has invested 0.03% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY).

More notable recent Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedgies? – Yahoo Finance” on April 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What to Expect From Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Advanced Micro Devices vs. Cypress Semiconductor – The Motley Fool” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – FXL, I, OKTA, CY – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CYPRESS MERGER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation is Fair to Shareholders â€“ CY – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $261,032 activity.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $662.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everi Hldgs Inc by 30,240 shares to 104,480 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 257,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 476,287 shares, and cut its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Advantage invested in 65,821 shares or 5.21% of the stock. British Columbia Inv Management Corporation stated it has 659,415 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested 0.73% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Peak Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 3.76% stake. Rdl Financial invested 1.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Conning Inc reported 44,719 shares. Camarda Advsrs Lc reported 0.3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Chevy Chase Trust Holdg invested in 2.20M shares or 1.24% of the stock. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 111,899 shares. Heathbridge Mgmt Ltd has invested 5.59% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Alliancebernstein LP reported 0.58% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Maine-based Bar Harbor has invested 0.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc invested 1.99% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Randolph has 3.91% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Invesco reported 3.91M shares stake.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “‘Endgame’ highest-grossing film ever – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Reasons Disney Should Acquire Activision Blizzard, and 1 Reason It Shouldn’t – Motley Fool” published on July 31, 2019, Fool.com published: “Morgan Stanley: Disney Earnings Could Nearly Double In Five Years – Motley Fool” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Disney Be in 1 Year? – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 26, 2019.