Monarch Partners Asset Management Increases Holding in Iberiabank (IBKC); Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has Lowered Position in Leggett Platt (LEG) by $41.10 Million

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Leggett Platt Inc (LEG) by 97.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 978,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 28,018 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Leggett Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $38.32. About 557,449 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (IBKC) by 17.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 16,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.28% . The institutional investor held 110,388 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92 million, up from 93,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Iberiabank Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 184,597 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has declined 5.85% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.85% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK REPORTS 2020 STRATEGIC GOALS; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: Branch Closures Part of Strategy to Improve Operating Efficiency; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital LLC Exits Position in Iberiabank; 19/04/2018 – Correct: Iberiabank Sets 2020 Goal for Core EPS Growth Above 10%; 19/03/2018 IBERIABANK Names Dr. Monica R. Sylvain as Chief Diversity Officer; 09/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Names Rosa Sugrañes to Its Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: 22 Branches to Be Closed or Consolidated Are Incremental to Branch Consolidations Already Planned; 19/04/2018 – Iberiabank Sets 2020 Goal for 10% EPS Growth; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.37, EST. $1.43

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold LEG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 98.03 million shares or 2.63% less from 100.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 134,873 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Epoch Investment Partners has 0.5% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 0.01% or 11,051 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va invested 0.03% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). The United Kingdom-based Martin Currie Limited has invested 0.61% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Starr Intl holds 3,989 shares. Albion Group Ut owns 68,304 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Parkside Comml Bank Trust reported 0% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.47% or 1.84M shares. Macquarie Gru reported 5,200 shares stake. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Sector Pension Investment Board owns 10,959 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $444,544 activity.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, which manages about $7.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartsheet Inc Class A by 29,512 shares to 65,982 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $662.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Meridian Bancorp Inc Md (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 115,343 shares to 930,166 shares, valued at $14.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS) by 180,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,114 shares, and cut its stake in Virtusa Corp (NASDAQ:VRTU).