Monarch Partners Asset Management Increases Holding in American Assets Tr (AAT); As Honeywell International (HON) Shares Rose, Sky Investment Group Increased Position by $340,490

Sky Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 56.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sky Investment Group Llc bought 2,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 5,941 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $944,000, up from 3,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sky Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $164.62. About 3.16 million shares traded or 34.71% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 04/04/2018 – Honeywell Announces New Software Platform To Power Connected Distribution Centers To Support E-Commerce Growth; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES NEFKENS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF HOMES BUSINESS; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REPORTS ALESSANDRO GILI AS CFO FOR TRANSPORTATION; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.1; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as President and CEO of Homes Business; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CITES POLICY OF NOT COMMENTING ON SPECULATION; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.98, REV VIEW $42.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (AAT) by 16.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 35,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The institutional investor held 254,158 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.66M, up from 218,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Assets Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $46.86. About 169,967 shares traded. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 23.77% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 15/03/2018 – InventHelp Hydration Mouth Guard for Athletes Invented (AAT-3044); 15/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Shower-Chair Accessory (AAT-3041); 09/04/2018 – lnventor Develops Improved Packaging for Breakfast Cereals (AAT-3016); 01/05/2018 – American Assets Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 15/03/2018 – Aptinyx Presents Data on NMDA Receptor Modulator NYX-458 in a Preclinical Model of Parkinson’s Cognitive Impairment at the AAT-; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Assets Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAT); 16/04/2018 – Safe and Portable Outdoor Pet Shelter Invented AAT-3039; 15/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Shower-Chair Accessory (AAT-3041); 26/04/2018 – AAT HOLDING SA AHL.WA – LOCK SYNDICATION REACHES 100% STAKE IN CO FOLLOWING MANDATORY SQUEEZE OUT; 16/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Body-Temperature Scanning Technology (AAT-3001)

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $662.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (NYSE:ACC) by 10,068 shares to 31,108 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 50,222 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,248 shares, and cut its stake in Gibraltar Inds Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK).

