Monarch Partners Asset Management Increased Its Synovus Finl (SNV) Stake; Spark Energy (SPKE) Sentiment Is 1.34

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) stake by 143.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc acquired 174,180 shares as Synovus Finl Corp (SNV)’s stock rose 5.53%. The Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc holds 295,195 shares with $10.33M value, up from 121,015 last quarter. Synovus Finl Corp now has $5.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $34.49. About 925,180 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIO OF 15 TO 25 B.P.S; 25/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 13/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 79C

Spark Energy (SPKE) investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.42, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 39 institutional investors started new or increased holdings, while 29 trimmed and sold holdings in Spark Energy. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 10.73 million shares, up from 9.26 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Spark Energy in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 20 Increased: 23 New Position: 16.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased American Assets Tr Inc (NYSE:AAT) stake by 23,335 shares to 230,823 valued at $10.88M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) stake by 335,962 shares and now owns 60,764 shares. Hanover Ins Group Inc (NYSE:THG) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Synovus Financial Corp. Common Stock (NYSE:SNV), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Synovus Financial Corp. Common Stock has $4300 highest and $3800 lowest target. $41’s average target is 18.88% above currents $34.49 stock price. Synovus Financial Corp. Common Stock had 7 analyst reports since June 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Tuesday, August 27. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stephens given on Thursday, June 20. The stock of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, October 3. Raymond James maintained the shares of SNV in report on Tuesday, June 18 with “Strong Buy” rating. The firm has “In-Line” rating given on Friday, September 20 by Evercore.

Analysts await Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 111.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.27 per share. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Spark Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -123.08% negative EPS growth.

Spark Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $359.54 million. It operates through two divisions, Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is involved in the retail distribution of natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Crow Point Partners Llc holds 1.93% of its portfolio in Spark Energy, Inc. for 1.07 million shares. Bard Associates Inc owns 165,775 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Heartland Advisors Inc has 0.37% invested in the company for 451,750 shares. The New York-based Millennium Management Llc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Spark Investment Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 76,003 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 25 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.34 million activity.

