Monarch Partners Asset Management Increased Its Holding in Caretrust Reit (CTRE) as Stock Declined; As Coca Cola Co (KO) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Bellecapital International LTD Has Boosted Its Stake

Bellecapital International Ltd increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd bought 13,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 153,822 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.21 million, up from 139,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $53.69. About 10.30 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to take its Indian brand ‘Thums Up’ to neighbouring markets – PTI in Economic Times; 20/03/2018 – Monster, Coca-Cola Amend 2014 Transaction Agreement; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns growth; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, NEW LASER MERGER, COCA-COLA COMPANY, EUROPEAN REFRESHMENTS – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – Monster and Coca-Cola Announced Partnership in 2014 That Included Two Coca-Cola Nominees on Monster Board; 16/03/2018 – Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA STILL SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS +8% TO +10%; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS INAUGURATES ITS 6TH PRODUCTION PLANT IN PAKISTAN IN FAISALABAD; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q ADJ OPER REV $7.6B, EST. $7.35B; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Net $1.37B

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (CTRE) by 39.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 74,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.13% . The institutional investor held 263,367 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 189,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Caretrust Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.64. About 925,338 shares traded or 7.54% up from the average. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 39.94% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in CareTrust; 16/03/2018 – CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20.5c From 18.5c; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CARETRUST REIT INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’

More notable recent CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CareTrust REIT Grows in Colorado Nasdaq:CTRE – GlobeNewswire” on December 20, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CareTrust REIT (CTRE) Q1 FFO Match Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “6 Stocks to Buy as Powell Hints at Near-Term Rate Cut – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $662.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 50,222 shares to 30,248 shares, valued at $622,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Intst Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 36,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,701 shares, and cut its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Bellecapital International Ltd, which manages about $508.69M and $157.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 815 shares to 2,990 shares, valued at $5.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ) by 20,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,133 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (FXI).

