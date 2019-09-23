Monarch Partners Asset Management Increased Centerstate Bk (CSFL) Stake by $2.31 Million as Share Value Rose; Archon Partners Position In Markel (MKL) Was Upped

Archon Partners Llc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 14.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc bought 1,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The hedge fund held 8,393 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.15 million, up from 7,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $1187.27. About 7,513 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 21/05/2018 – Markel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Markel announces new excess casualty leadership team; 13/03/2018 – MARKEL APPOINTS JULIA CHU AS CHIEF GLOBAL CEDED REINSURANCE OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING OF $671.05 AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2% FROM $683.55 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 22/04/2018 – DJ Markel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKL); 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power Insurtech Startups; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25, EST. EPS $8.97; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 24/05/2018 – Markel enhances environmental and energy forms; 30/04/2018 – Markel Appoints Senior Yacht Underwriter

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (CSFL) by 109.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 100,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The institutional investor held 191,969 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.42 million, up from 91,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Centerstate Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $24.45. About 98,805 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 13.73% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Merger Unanimously Approved by Boards of Charter, CenterState; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE SAYS COMBINED FIRM WILL HAVE TOTAL ASSETS $12B; 09/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Presenting at Conference Apr 11; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Charter Financial Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to CenterState Bank Corporation — CHFN; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK-AMENDMENT OF CERTAIN LOAN AGREEMENT DATED AS OF APRIL 8, 2015 TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT TO APRIL 1, 2021; 10/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Charter Will Merge With and Into CenterState; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK-IN CONNECTION WITH ENTERING INTO SECOND AMENDMENT, CO ISSUED TO LENDER AMENDED REVOLVING PROMISSORY NOTE DATED AS OF APRIL 2, 2018; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Combined Co Has Pro Forma Assets of $12B, Deposits of $9.5B; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Aggregate Deal Value $360.1M

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $82,327 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.55, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold CSFL shares while 47 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 90.98 million shares or 19.35% more from 76.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund LP reported 3.27M shares stake. Wesbanco Savings Bank has 0.03% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Cap Fund accumulated 13,000 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 13,894 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston has invested 0.03% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). The Colorado-based Tributary Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Zwj Counsel Incorporated stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Globeflex Limited Partnership owns 28,078 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.77M shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.04% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Monarch Prns Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 191,969 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 9,350 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Voya Invest Mgmt Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 679,169 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 111,970 shares stake. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 44,429 shares.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $696.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 20,667 shares to 105,758 shares, valued at $13.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Assets Tr Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 23,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,823 shares, and cut its stake in Brinks Co (NYSE:BCO).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $103,500 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold MKL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 11.17 million shares or 9.15% more from 10.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Anchor Capital Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 0.94% or 23,827 shares. Lpl Fincl Lc invested in 0% or 1,278 shares. Rmb Mgmt Ltd Com invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). First Republic owns 935 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Georgia-based Atlanta Mngmt L L C has invested 1.43% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Andra Ap holds 4,830 shares. 6,882 were accumulated by Captrust. Ycg Ltd Liability Company holds 0.07% or 400 shares. Westpac Banking accumulated 992 shares or 0% of the stock. Evermay Wealth invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Miller Lp accumulated 413 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc, New York-based fund reported 83,075 shares. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd invested in 3,459 shares. Old Natl Bancorp In accumulated 627 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Epoch Invest Partners has 3,448 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.