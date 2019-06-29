Monarch Partners Asset Management Increased By $415,590 Its Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Stake; CVS Health (CVS) Had 15 Bulls

Among 17 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. CVS Health had 33 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, March 11. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Argus Research maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. Wells Fargo downgraded CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Wells Fargo has “Hold” rating and $68 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets given on Thursday, February 21. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, February 21. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. See CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) latest ratings:

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

24/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $74.0000 New Target: $67.0000 Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

29/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $92.0000 New Target: $74.0000 Maintain

18/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $90 New Target: $75 Maintain

18/04/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

15/04/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Perform Downgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Outperform New Target: $58 Initiates Coverage On

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) stake by 7.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc acquired 29,685 shares as Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY)’s stock rose 2.68%. The Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc holds 427,067 shares with $6.37M value, up from 397,382 last quarter. Cypress Semiconductor Corp now has $8.14B valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.24. About 11.92M shares traded or 35.53% up from the average. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has declined 1.59% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 16/05/2018 – Cognitive Systems and Cypress Semiconductor Bring WiFi Motion™ Technology to the Smart Home; 03/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 05/03/2018 – Cypress to Address Two Investor Conferences in March; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 24C; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 31C, EST. 29C; 14/05/2018 – Cypress USB-C Technology Powers Advanced Mobile Computing Experience for Samsung DeX; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 27c-Adj EPS 31c; 12/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q EPS 2c

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CVS: Waiting Is The Hardest Part – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CVS Health Corporation (CVS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Things CVS Health Wants You to Know About Its Future – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Stock Has More Going for It Than Just a 3.69% Dividend Yield – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. The company has market cap of $70.79 billion. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS Health Corporation shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Comerica Bancorporation accumulated 0.15% or 335,954 shares. Bailard holds 0.14% or 41,815 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Incorporated invested in 674,804 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset holds 2.23% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 353,868 shares. Ally Fincl accumulated 105,000 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Exane Derivatives reported 3,044 shares stake. Hamilton Point Inv Ltd, North Carolina-based fund reported 43,052 shares. Kbc Gru Nv invested 0.19% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Delta Asset Ltd Liability Corporation Tn accumulated 1,375 shares. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.25% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 54,005 shares. Quantres Asset Management reported 53,400 shares or 2.09% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Com has 0.45% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability holds 1.06% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 881,727 shares. Guyasuta Inv Advisors invested in 6,543 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $20.54 million activity. The insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600. 1,900 shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO, worth $101,821 on Monday, March 11. On Friday, February 1 the insider MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73M. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by DORMAN DAVID W.

The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $54.49. About 9.34 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal Tuesday; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Ratings On 12 CVS-Related CMBS Transactions; 23/04/2018 – Maryland DoE: MSDE DORS and CVS Health to Honor First Graduates of Retail Training Program; 25/04/2018 – CVS Health Releases 11th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.87-Adj EPS $7.08; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 28/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB LOOKING AT POLICIES TO STIMULATE BIOSIMILARS UPTAKE; 14/03/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Police search for group of thieves after ATM theft at CVS leads to a chase in southeast Houston.…; 06/03/2018 – CVS Supersize $44B Bond for Aetna Deal Gets Triple Orders — Barron’s Blog

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) stake by 257,141 shares to 476,287 valued at $6.03M in 2019Q1. It also reduced First Intst Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) stake by 36,910 shares and now owns 282,701 shares. Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Cypress Semicon (NASDAQ:CY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Cypress Semicon had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, June 4 by Mizuho. M Partners maintained Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) rating on Thursday, March 14. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $18 target. The rating was maintained by Needham on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, May 30. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $493,318 activity. $55,900 worth of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) shares were sold by El-Khoury Hassane. 12,598 shares valued at $176,386 were sold by GOPALSWAMY SUDHIR on Friday, January 25. Shares for $261,032 were sold by Thad Trent on Friday, March 15.