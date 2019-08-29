Monarch Partners Asset Management Holding in Union Bankshares New (UBSH) Has Upped as Stock Were Volatile; 2U (TWOU) Stock Declined While Timpani Capital Management Has Lifted Position by $1.10 Million

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased its stake in 2U Inc (TWOU) by 31.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc bought 15,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 78.48% . The institutional investor held 65,041 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, up from 49,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 2U Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $17.77. About 1.30 million shares traded. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 83.03% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 03/05/2018 – 2U INC TWOU.O – SEES NET LOSS PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.87 – $0.84 FOR FY 2018; 09/05/2018 – John Ellis Joins 2U, Inc. as SVP, Corporate Controller and Chief Acctg Officer; 03/05/2018 – 2U 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 30/04/2018 – 2U Expands its Partnership with the Top-Ranked USC Sol Price School of Public Policy to Deliver USC Price’s Online Master of Pu; 24/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. and Tufts University Partner to Deliver Online Master’s Programs in Global Business Administration and Education; 24/05/2018 – The University of Dayton School of Law and 2U, Inc. Partner to Offer An Innovative New Hybrid J.D. Program; 21/05/2018 – MARK CHERNIS JOINS 2U, AS COO; 26/04/2018 – Baylor University and 2U, Inc. Partner for the First Time on Three Online Graduate Programs; 21/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2018 Rev $406.6M-$410.6M

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New (UBSH) by 8.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 20,529 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 269,223 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70 million, up from 248,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Union Bankshares Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.28. About 211,273 shares traded or 30.31% up from the average. Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSH News: 10/04/2018 – Union Bank & Trust Announces Acquisition Of Outfitter Advisors; 12/04/2018 – SHREE SURGOVIND TRADELINK LTD SHEE.BO – GOT SANCTIONED ADHOC FACILITY OF 50.6 MLN RUPEES ON LC FACILITY SECURED WITH UNION BANK OF INDIA; 23/05/2018 – FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK SAYS UNION WILL BEGIN WINDING-DOWN OPERATIONS OF UNION MORTGAGE GROUP; 24/05/2018 – CITY UNION BANK LTD CTBK.NS – MARCH QTR GROSS NPA 3.03 PCT VS 3.30 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 24/05/2018 – CITY UNION BANK LTD CTBK.NS – MARCH QTR NET NPA 1.70 PCT VS 1.74 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 10/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS – MARCH QTR NET LOSS 25.83 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.08 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 18/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS SAYS APPROVES CAPITAL RAISE OF UP TO 74 BLN RUPEES DURING FY18-19; 24/05/2018 – CITY UNION BANK LTD CTBK.NS – QTRLY NIM AT 4.36 PCT; 14/05/2018 – UNION BANK NIGERIA TARGETS 12% GROWTH IN LOAN BOOK FOR 2018; 30/05/2018 – Israel anti-trust authority rejects Mizrahi-Union bank merger

Investors sentiment increased to 2.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.07, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold UBSH shares while 39 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 55.27 million shares or 11.26% more from 49.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 349,720 were accumulated by Wedge Capital Management L Ltd Partnership Nc. Reliance Tru Com owns 102,715 shares. Franklin Resource Inc holds 0.01% or 647,554 shares. 59,329 were accumulated by Bridgeway Capital Management. South State invested in 6,960 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) for 182,083 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 69,783 shares or 0% of the stock. Fifth Third Comml Bank invested in 876 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Heritage Wealth invested 0% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Raymond James Ser Advisors holds 0.01% or 48,828 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na has invested 0% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Parametric Portfolio Ltd Limited Liability Company has 105,058 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Com has invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Exane Derivatives holds 4,477 shares.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $662.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brinks Co (NYSE:BCO) by 91,844 shares to 283,039 shares, valued at $21.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitil Corp (NYSE:UTL) by 38,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 237,731 shares, and cut its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR).

