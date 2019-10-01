Monarch Partners Asset Management Holding In Oge Energy (OGE) Was Lifted; Wildcat Capital Management Cut Its Holding in Costar Group (CSGP) as Share Value Rose

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Oge Energy Corp (OGE) by 123.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 73,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 133,930 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.70M, up from 59,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Oge Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $45.38. About 877,117 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 04/04/2018 – OG&E completes Mustang Energy Center; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $492.7 MLN VS $456.0 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ OGE Energy Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGE); 11/04/2018 – OGE recognized as a 2020 Women on Boards Winning Company; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Rev $492.7M; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Backs FY EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q EPS 27c; 08/03/2018 – New 10-Megawatt SunPower® Solar Plant Generating Power for OG&E; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Rev $492.7M; 13/03/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Wildcat Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 9.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc sold 13,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 120,392 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.70M, down from 133,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $16.92 during the last trading session, reaching $593.2. About 224,257 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $380 Million to $390 Million; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.174 BLN TO $1.19 BLN; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $7.44 TO $7.64; 30/04/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 2; 05/04/2018 – CoStar Group Appoints Dan Beyers Executive Editor of its Growing International News Operation; 18/04/2018 – CoStar Group has calculated already more than 90 million square feet of retail space (including Bon-Ton) is set to close in 2018; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.34, EST. $1.23; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR CUT 158 JOBS IN INITIAL REDUCTION EARLIER THIS MONTH; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Wildcat Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $231.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Urogen Pharma Ltd by 64,362 shares to 843,365 shares, valued at $30.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 17,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

More notable recent CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “DivvyCloud moves HQ ahead of major expansion – Washington Business Journal” on September 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “4 Outperforming Real Estate Companies With High Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CTG vs. CSGP: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “CoStar Group Signs Landmark Global Agreement with CBRE – Business Wire” published on January 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Joint Statement: CoStar and Buxton Announce Strategic Relationship – Business Wire” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold CSGP shares while 103 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 33.48 million shares or 0.11% less from 33.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marsico Llc accumulated 16,546 shares. Stifel Corp, Missouri-based fund reported 30,468 shares. Moreover, Banque Pictet And Cie has 0.06% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). 50,815 are held by Barclays Pcl. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.1% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Zevenbergen Capital Invests Limited Liability Corporation owns 2.1% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 115,725 shares. Putnam Invests Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 309,378 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 79,567 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca has 415 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 77,071 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Kbc Gp Nv reported 0.01% stake. First Mercantile Trust holds 0.06% or 1,000 shares. Stephens Invest Management Gru Limited invested in 159,394 shares or 1.67% of the stock. Badgley Phelps And Bell has 0.5% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 15,502 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc has invested 0% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87M for 66.21 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual earnings per share reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold OGE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 128.72 million shares or 2.60% less from 132.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nordea Invest Management reported 0% stake. Us Savings Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 27,063 shares. Com Of Vermont invested 0% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Northpointe Lc holds 1.1% or 81,484 shares in its portfolio. M&R Capital Management has 7,382 shares. Whittier Trust holds 0% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) or 16 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested 0% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Huntington Comml Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 1,130 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Limited Com has 411 shares. Natixis Advisors LP holds 22,638 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 20,658 were reported by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors. Gulf International Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 50,155 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 354,950 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Denali Advisors Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 3,800 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 0% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) or 9,392 shares.