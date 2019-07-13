Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Upped Wintrust Finl (WTFC) Holding; Melvin Capital Management LP Upped Netflix (Call) (NFLX) Stake

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased Netflix Inc (Call) (NFLX) stake by 208.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Melvin Capital Management Lp acquired 554,500 shares as Netflix Inc (Call) (NFLX)’s stock rose 0.92%. The Melvin Capital Management Lp holds 820,000 shares with $292.38 million value, up from 265,500 last quarter. Netflix Inc (Call) now has $163.19B valuation. The stock decreased 1.65% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $373.25. About 6.35M shares traded or 3.18% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix Hops Into the Female Action Thriller Game with `Close’; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW VIDEO PACKAGES THAT INCLUDE NETFLIX – COMPANY STATEMENT; 28/03/2018 – AMBASSADOR SUSAN E. RICE NAMED TO NETFLIX BOARD; 31/03/2018 – Daily Beast: Exclusive: Ma Anand Sheela, the Villain of Netflix’s `Wild Wild Country,’ Tells All; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 23/04/2018 – Ame (AE): Is Netflix asking for $1.5 billion as a last-ditch survival effort?; 16/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is offering more than $300 million to acquire a company that owns billboards across Los Angeles, according to people familiar with the matter; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix accused of rigging bonuses for top executives

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased Wintrust Finl Corp (WTFC) stake by 177.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc acquired 42,935 shares as Wintrust Finl Corp (WTFC)’s stock declined 0.95%. The Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc holds 67,095 shares with $4.52 million value, up from 24,160 last quarter. Wintrust Finl Corp now has $4.09B valuation. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $72.09. About 617,139 shares traded or 66.72% up from the average. Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) has declined 21.89% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.32% the S&P500. Some Historical WTFC News: 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $225.1 MLN VS $192.6 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINL REPORTS PLANS TO BUY DELAWARE PLACE BANK; 22/03/2018 WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP WTFC.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $93; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 02/05/2018 – Wintrust to Buy Delaware Place Bank for $34M; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Net Income, an Increase of 40% Over Prior Year; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.40, EST. $1.28; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust 1Q Net $82M

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $26.05 million activity. HASTINGS REED sold $22.29 million worth of stock. Sweeney Anne M had sold 7,607 shares worth $2.74 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 1,588 shares. Moreover, Hollencrest Cap Management has 0.06% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs invested in 0.41% or 14,363 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company Tn reported 0.02% stake. British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corporation reported 138,735 shares stake. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 805 shares. Tech Crossover Management Vii Limited has invested 46.29% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt Communications, a Connecticut-based fund reported 926 shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt accumulated 292 shares or 0.04% of the stock. New York-based Trb Advsr Lp has invested 0.32% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Nuwave Invest Management Ltd invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 5,188 are held by Stephens Incorporated Ar. Scotia invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Mckinley Carter Wealth Inc has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Dsam Partners (London) holds 72,415 shares.

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 76,832 shares to 1.35 million valued at $317.94M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Align Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ALGN) stake by 726,215 shares and now owns 150,000 shares. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was reduced too.

Among 19 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. Netflix had 33 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, January 18 by Nomura. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Friday, January 18 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Credit Suisse. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Friday, January 18. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $415 target. Credit Suisse maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $570,119 activity. $252,863 worth of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) was sold by ZIDAR THOMAS P on Thursday, January 24. Another trade for 2,097 shares valued at $152,704 was sold by CRANE TIMOTHY. LARSON DAVID L had sold 2,265 shares worth $164,552 on Thursday, January 24.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In stake by 112,228 shares to 19,903 valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) stake by 553,189 shares and now owns 396,726 shares. Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) was reduced too.