Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Upped Parsley Energy (PE) Position By $3.82 Million; Eaton Vance Tax-managed Buy-write Opportunities Fund (ETV)’s Sentiment Is 1.48

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased Parsley Energy Inc (PE) stake by 43.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc acquired 201,190 shares as Parsley Energy Inc (PE)’s stock declined 13.05%. The Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc holds 660,290 shares with $12.55 million value, up from 459,100 last quarter. Parsley Energy Inc now has $6.16B valuation. The stock increased 5.19% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $19.46. About 5.01 million shares traded or 6.59% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy

Eaton Vance Tax-managed Buy-write Opportunities Fund (ETV) investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.28, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 37 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 25 trimmed and sold equity positions in Eaton Vance Tax-managed Buy-write Opportunities Fund. The investment managers in our database now hold: 7.25 million shares, up from 7.15 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Eaton Vance Tax-managed Buy-write Opportunities Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 17 Increased: 27 New Position: 10.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc holds 1.04% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund for 305,985 shares. Naples Global Advisors Llc owns 219,738 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group Llc has 0.26% invested in the company for 229,170 shares. The New York-based United Asset Strategies Inc. has invested 0.25% in the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc., a Texas-based fund reported 58,497 shares.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $1.20 billion. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. It has a 30.44 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.64. About 91,144 shares traded. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) stake by 20,667 shares to 105,758 valued at $13.10M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Getty Rlty Corp New (NYSE:GTY) stake by 140,110 shares and now owns 58,516 shares. World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.40, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 78 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 243.69 million shares or 1.59% less from 247.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers, Texas-based fund reported 1,900 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 935,051 shares. 42,400 are owned by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 427,696 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hite Hedge Asset Limited accumulated 94,536 shares. Moreover, Moore Cap Mngmt Lp has 0.11% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Jbf Capital holds 0.1% or 30,000 shares in its portfolio. 15,689 were reported by Shaker Limited Liability Corporation Oh. Cooperman Leon G has invested 2.13% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). State Street Corporation stated it has 7.77 million shares. International Gp, New York-based fund reported 5,625 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 182,425 shares. Advisory Svcs Ltd Com reported 0% stake. Fjarde Ap owns 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 53,803 shares. Cap Impact Advisors Ltd holds 0.28% or 40,566 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity. 1,985 shares were bought by Windlinger Jerry, worth $34,738 on Wednesday, June 5.

Among 3 analysts covering Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Parsley Energy has $3300 highest and $21 lowest target. $25.67’s average target is 31.91% above currents $19.46 stock price. Parsley Energy had 7 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Monday, April 22. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, August 12 by Wells Fargo.