Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Upped Its Newpark Res (NR) Holding; BRENNTAG AG MUEHLEIM/RUHR NAMEN – AKT G (BNTGF) Shorts Lowered By 55.92%

BRENNTAG AG MUEHLEIM/RUHR NAMEN – AKT G (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) had a decrease of 55.92% in short interest. BNTGF’s SI was 91,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 55.92% from 207,800 shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 305 days are for BRENNTAG AG MUEHLEIM/RUHR NAMEN – AKT G (OTCMKTS:BNTGF)’s short sellers to cover BNTGF’s short positions. The stock increased 4.73% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $49.42. About 20 shares traded. Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased Newpark Res Inc (NR) stake by 65.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc acquired 289,635 shares as Newpark Res Inc (NR)’s stock rose 3.81%. The Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc holds 733,398 shares with $6.72 million value, up from 443,763 last quarter. Newpark Res Inc now has $634.94 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.05. About 377,386 shares traded. Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) has declined 28.02% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.02% the S&P500. Some Historical NR News: 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 8.0C; 23/05/2018 – NEWPARK REIT LTD NRLJ.J – FY PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION OF 77.4 MLN RAND VS 95.2 MLN RAND YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q EPS 8.0C, EST. 7.6C; 10/04/2018 – Newpark Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 04/04/2018 – Newpark Resources Announces Planned General Counsel Succession; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 8.0C, EST. 7.6C; 21/05/2018 – Newpark Resources Announces New Chairman; 26/04/2018 – Newpark 1Q EPS 8c; 14/03/2018 – Newpark Announces 25 First-Place Rankings In Annual EnergyPoint Research Customer Satisfaction Survey; 21/05/2018 – Newpark Resources Announces Anthony J. Best Named as New Chairman

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, provides distribution solutions for industrial and specialty chemicals worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.05 billion. The firm also provides value added services. It has a 16.61 P/E ratio. It serves clients in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, gas and oil, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.25 in 2018Q4.

