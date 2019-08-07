Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Trimmed World Fuel Svcs (INT) Position By $1.30 Million; Synnex (SNX) Sentiment Is 1.41

Synnex Corp (SNX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.99, from 2.4 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 133 hedge funds increased and started new positions, while 94 sold and reduced stock positions in Synnex Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 39.63 million shares, down from 40.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Synnex Corp in top ten positions increased from 1 to 3 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 71 Increased: 91 New Position: 42.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased World Fuel Svcs Corp (INT) stake by 14.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 46,260 shares as World Fuel Svcs Corp (INT)’s stock rose 28.63%. The Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc holds 263,431 shares with $7.61M value, down from 309,691 last quarter. World Fuel Svcs Corp now has $2.42B valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $37.04. About 142,902 shares traded. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 42.27% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.27% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 20/04/2018 – World Fuel Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 19/03/2018 – Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – QTRLY REV $9181.3 MLN VS $8194.3 MLN; 15/05/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight Gain; 16/04/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 18th Straight Gain; 14/03/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 17th Straight Gain; 23/04/2018 – DJ World Fuel Services Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INT)

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services to resellers, system integrators, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.33 billion. It operates in two divisions, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. It has a 10.46 P/E ratio. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Analysts await SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 11.28% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.57 per share. SNX’s profit will be $146.07 million for 7.41 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.86 actual earnings per share reported by SYNNEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Zpr Investment Management holds 5.19% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation for 27,602 shares. Shaker Investments Llc Oh owns 34,787 shares or 2.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Copeland Capital Management Llc has 1.81% invested in the company for 275,070 shares. The Massachusetts-based Delphi Management Inc Ma has invested 1.6% in the stock. Shellback Capital Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 136,400 shares.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased Union Bankshares Corp New (NASDAQ:UBSH) stake by 20,529 shares to 269,223 valued at $8.70M in 2019Q1. It also upped Arcosa Inc stake by 57,019 shares and now owns 364,647 shares. Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold INT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 60.26 million shares or 1.26% less from 61.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

