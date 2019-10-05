Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake in American Assets Tr (AAT) by $1.10 Million; Chesley Taft & Associates Has Cut Its Danaher (DHR) Position as Market Valuation Rose

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold 3,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 156,902 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.42 million, down from 160,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $141.65. About 1.87M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES ON MARCH 22, 2019; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Sees 1Q Adjusted EPS Above High-End of Prior Guidance; 10/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update On First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Better-Than-Expected Results in Life Sciences, Diagnostics Platforms; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Had Forecast 1Q Adjusted EPS 90c-93c; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 25/04/2018 – Danaher Approached GE About Deal for GE’s Life-Sciences Unit; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Announces Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (AAT) by 9.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 23,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The institutional investor held 230,823 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.88M, down from 254,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Assets Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 242,312 shares traded. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 23.77% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 24/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor: Headphone with Video Capability Invented (AAT-3079); 24/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor: Headphone with Video Capability lnvented (AAT-3079); 14/03/2018 – Prescription Medication Privacy Tool lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (AAT-3051); 15/03/2018 – Aptinyx Presents Data on NMDA Receptor Modulator NYX-458 in a Preclinical Model of Parkinson’s Cognitive Impairment at the AAT-AD/PD Focus Meeting 2018; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AMERICAN ASSETS TRUST ISSUER RATING AT Baa3;; 16/03/2018 – Hairstyling Flat Iron Protector Invented by InventHelp Inventor (AAT-3069); 13/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Traction-Enhancement System for Vehicles (AAT-2097); 09/04/2018 – Automotive Safety System lnvented for Improved Visibility (AAT-3023); 15/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Shower-Chair Accessory (AAT-3041); 13/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Ladder Accessory for Painters and Contractors (AAT-3021)

More notable recent American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “American Assets Trust, Inc. Signs Lease with Safeway at Waikele Center in Waipahu, Hawaii – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Retail Apocalypse Becomes Retail Euphoria – Seeking Alpha” published on December 22, 2017, Globenewswire.com published: “American Assets Trust, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “American Assets Trust, Inc. Announces Issuance of $150 Million of 3.91% Senior Guaranteed Notes, Series G, Due July 30, 2030 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Landmark @ One Market Achieves First BREEAM USA Certification in San Francisco – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.85, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold AAT shares while 33 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 56.75 million shares or 26.71% more from 44.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 34,140 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York, a New York-based fund reported 16,302 shares. Wellington Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 502,119 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Corporation owns 5,991 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 23,287 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.03% invested in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Riverhead Management Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Heitman Real Est Secs Llc holds 0.59% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 284,374 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Company Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Dupont Capital Corporation, a Delaware-based fund reported 34,843 shares. New York-based Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). American Assets Invest Management Lc has invested 10.94% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Td Asset Management owns 0% invested in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 35,400 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 387,333 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communication The invested in 409,459 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $696.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Front Yd Residential Corp by 637,174 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $13.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cowen Inc by 124,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 593,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Analysts await American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 5.66% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.53 per share. AAT’s profit will be $33.43 million for 20.76 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by American Assets Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.80% EPS growth.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Jpmorgan Emerg Mrkts B (EMB) by 2,825 shares to 11,630 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 5,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $814.87 million for 30.79 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold DHR shares while 447 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 536.72 million shares or 3.84% less from 558.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wharton Business Group Inc Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 3,122 shares. Hudock Capital Grp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 19 shares. Farr Miller Washington Lc Dc stated it has 255,182 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership invested in 63,515 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us Incorporated owns 227,856 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 31,600 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.47% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Klingenstein Fields And Ltd Llc reported 55,004 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Godshalk Welsh Management Inc holds 0.24% or 1,850 shares. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman & has 0.02% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Stifel Fincl Corporation holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 883,485 shares. The Massachusetts-based Aureus Asset Management Lc has invested 0.55% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii invested 2.98% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Coldstream Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 8,668 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Healthcor Ltd Partnership invested in 2.82% or 507,840 shares.

