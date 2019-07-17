Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Trimmed Its World Fuel Svcs (INT) Stake; First Merchants (FRME) Has 1.1 Sentiment

First Merchants Corp (FRME) investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.22, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 80 investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 73 reduced and sold their holdings in First Merchants Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 35.99 million shares, up from 35.07 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding First Merchants Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 57 Increased: 62 New Position: 18.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased World Fuel Svcs Corp (INT) stake by 14.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 46,260 shares as World Fuel Svcs Corp (INT)’s stock rose 20.83%. The Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc holds 263,431 shares with $7.61 million value, down from 309,691 last quarter. World Fuel Svcs Corp now has $2.43B valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $36.18. About 63,029 shares traded. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 31.73% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 15/05/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – TOTAL OF 4.9 BLN GALLONS OF FUEL SOLD IN QTR; 19/03/2018 – Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 52C; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Rev $9.18B; 14/03/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 17th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Net $31.2M; 27/04/2018 – World Fuel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 18th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Adj EPS 52c

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased Ladder Cap Corp (NYSE:LADR) stake by 90,057 shares to 657,390 valued at $11.19M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) stake by 29,685 shares and now owns 427,067 shares. Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) was raised too.

Analysts await World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.54 EPS, up 14.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.47 per share. INT’s profit will be $36.31M for 16.75 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by World Fuel Services Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold INT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 60.26 million shares or 1.26% less from 61.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Net Ltd holds 0% or 167 shares. Campbell Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7,466 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Sei Invests Communications owns 43,827 shares. Parkside Fincl Retail Bank has 0.02% invested in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) for 2,161 shares. Aqr Capital holds 0.04% or 1.41M shares in its portfolio. 8,415 are owned by Td Asset Management. Art Advsr Limited Com holds 0.07% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) or 39,696 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 206,806 shares. Timpani Cap Management Limited Co holds 0.49% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) for 35,392 shares. Convergence Inv Partners Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.13% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 16,970 shares. Encompass Ltd Liability Corp has 611,344 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon owns 896,171 shares. Monarch Ptnrs Asset Management invested 1.15% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd owns 37,131 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio.

The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $36.94. About 32,330 shares traded. First Merchants Corporation (FRME) has declined 19.08% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FRME News: 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Corporation Raises Its Quarter Cash Dividend 22.22% to $0.22 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q EPS 74C, EST. 70C; 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q Net $36.7M; 23/03/2018 – First Merchants Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – First Merchants Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Raises Qtrly Cash Div 22.22% to $0.22 Per Shr; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS RAISES QUARTER CASH DIV 22.22% TO $0.22/SHR; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 22C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 19C; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Merchants Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRME); 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q EPS 74c

Analysts await First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, up 2.50% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.8 per share. FRME’s profit will be $40.73 million for 11.26 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by First Merchants Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.13% EPS growth.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc holds 8.04% of its portfolio in First Merchants Corporation for 751,333 shares. Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct owns 2.08 million shares or 2.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Castine Capital Management Llc has 2.49% invested in the company for 217,870 shares. The Indiana-based First Merchants Corp has invested 1.51% in the stock. Dean Capital Management, a Kansas-based fund reported 19,731 shares.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding firm for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company has market cap of $1.84 billion. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities. It has a 11.33 P/E ratio. The firm also provides personal and corporate trust, full-service brokerage, corporate, letters of credit, and repurchase agreements services.