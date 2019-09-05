Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Store Cap (STOR) as Stock Value Rose; First Long Island Investors Has Cut Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Stake by $4.02 Million; Shares Declined

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 25.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 70,449 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 209,668 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96 million, down from 280,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $79. About 7.26M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CASH OFFERS WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MAY 25, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Qualcomm’s new XR1 platform will help take virtual reality mainstream – and untether it from expensive computers; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm easing licensing terms in bid to strike deals; 02/04/2018 – blacq: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker: sources (Reuters) – Former Qualcomm In; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – COMMENCEMENT OF TRANSACTION TO EXCHANGE 4 SERIES OF OUTSTANDING NOTES TOTALING $4 BLN; 18/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Qualcomm needs to resolve its slew of issues; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM COMMENCES CASH OFFERS FOR SERIES OF NOTES TOTALING $4B; 18/04/2018 – China Commerce Ministry: Reviewing Deal Between Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors; 25/04/2018 – China invites overseas investors to propel local chip ambitions; 03/05/2018 – WeBuildWebsites.ca: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 40.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 65,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 95,138 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19M, down from 160,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 1.06M shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Rev $125.8M; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – PROCEEDS TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER CO’S UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q FFO 42c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 STORE Capital Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $662.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 66,500 shares to 186,348 shares, valued at $7.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newpark Res Inc (NYSE:NR) by 289,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 733,398 shares, and has risen its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY).

Analysts await STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 2.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.47 per share. STOR’s profit will be $110.88M for 19.74 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by STORE Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84 million and $774.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 15,340 shares to 132,403 shares, valued at $21.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 5,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,086 shares, and has risen its stake in Genuine Parts Co Com (NYSE:GPC).