Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Howard Hughes (HHC) Stake; A-R-T- Advisors Has Boosted Genomic Health (GHDX) Stake By $595,000

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) stake by 15.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 23,379 shares as Howard Hughes Corp (HHC)’s stock declined 3.39%. The Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc holds 126,425 shares with $13.91 million value, down from 149,804 last quarter. Howard Hughes Corp now has $5.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $132.41. About 140,333 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has declined 17.76% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 08/03/2018 Howard Hughes Tour Scheduled By JMP Securities for Mar. 15-16; 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 27/03/2018 – iStar Announces New Senior Executive Hire and Change in Chief Financial Officer Position; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Core FFO/Shr $1.02; 02/05/2018 – Howard Hughes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY TA; 30/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® And Governor Hogan Celebrate Transformation Of Downtown Columbia Into Hub Of Technology And Inn; 25/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® Issues Letter To Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q REV. $161.7M, EST. $266.5M (2 EST.); 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased Genomic Health Inc (GHDX) stake by 103.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. A-R-T- Advisors Llc acquired 8,500 shares as Genomic Health Inc (GHDX)’s stock declined 31.17%. The A-R-T- Advisors Llc holds 16,678 shares with $1.17M value, up from 8,178 last quarter. Genomic Health Inc now has $2.55B valuation. The stock increased 5.55% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $68.66. About 1.95 million shares traded or 225.27% up from the average. Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) has risen 48.28% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GHDX News: 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH – TO NO LONGER PROVIDE ONCOTYPE SEQ LIQUID SELECT TEST/FURTHER INVEST IN NON-PROPRIETARY NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING (NGS)-BASED PANELS; 10/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd. – Shareholding For The Period Ended March 31, 2018; 08/03/2018 – RPT-GENOMIC HEALTH – TO NO LONGER PROVIDE ONCOTYPE SEQ LIQUID SELECT TEST/FURTHER INVEST IN NON-PROPRIETARY NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING (NGS)-BASED PANELS; 16/05/2018 – Genomic Biomarkers Market by lndication and End User: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2016 – 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – GHDX:ONCOTYPE DX STUDY SHOWS 25% CHANGED INITIAL DISEASE MGMT; 08/03/2018 – RPT-GENOMIC HEALTH – IN 2018, PLANS TO DIRECT RESOURCES TO EXPAND ITS ONCOTYPE DX OFFERING; 05/03/2018 Genomic Health Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – GHDX: ONCOTYPE DX STUDY SHOWS RISK FOR ABOUT 26% REFINED; 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EPS OF $ 0.16 TO $ 0.22; 06/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Genomic Profiling of the Residual Disease of Advanced-stage Ovarian Cancer After Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy

Among 5 analysts covering Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Genomic Health had 12 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, February 21. The stock of Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was upgraded by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, June 20 to “Buy”.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 15 insider sales for $67.32 million activity. 117,387 Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) shares with value of $9.04 million were sold by BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP. $3.81M worth of stock was sold by Shak Steven on Friday, February 1. 3,000 shares were sold by Vaughn James J, worth $232,272 on Thursday, February 7. 15,000 shares valued at $1.21 million were sold by Cole G Bradley on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.55 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold GHDX shares while 55 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 33.94 million shares or 5.45% more from 32.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe & Rusling reported 20 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 62,086 shares. C M Bidwell &, Hawaii-based fund reported 1,185 shares. 8,606 are owned by Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability holds 5,649 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares accumulated 3,284 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Axa invested in 0.02% or 88,700 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 83,484 shares. Smithfield Trust holds 100 shares. Manchester Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) for 793 shares. Moreover, Virtu Lc has 0.02% invested in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) for 4,701 shares. Ameriprise reported 147,679 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glenmede Na has 0% invested in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Tekla Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 26,531 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al reported 77,276 shares.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased Covia Hldgs Corp stake by 133,514 shares to 12,565 valued at $70,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) stake by 38,600 shares and now owns 6,572 shares. Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 3,015 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management owns 73,775 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Lpl Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,154 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street accumulated 509,091 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation reported 8,022 shares stake. Beacon Financial Gp holds 0.19% or 10,515 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 2,186 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Mercantile has invested 0.04% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Paragon Associate And Paragon Associate Ii Joint Venture has 0.52% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 5,000 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mngmt Lc reported 21,430 shares. Rmb Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Westpac Bk reported 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Earnest Prtnrs accumulated 21 shares or 0% of the stock. The Texas-based United Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC).

