Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Raised Virtusa (VRTU) Holding By $3.55 Million; SMITH-MIDLAND CORPORATION (SMID) SI Decreased By 83.33%

SMITH-MIDLAND CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:SMID) had a decrease of 83.33% in short interest. SMID’s SI was 100 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 83.33% from 600 shares previously. It closed at $7.7 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased Virtusa Corp (VRTU) stake by 61.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc acquired 80,640 shares as Virtusa Corp (VRTU)’s stock declined 18.79%. The Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc holds 211,453 shares with $9.40M value, up from 130,813 last quarter. Virtusa Corp now has $1.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $35.56. About 94,384 shares traded. Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) has declined 13.96% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTU News: 15/05/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP VRTU.O SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $2.08 TO $2.32; 02/05/2018 – IAOP® Recognizes Virtusa as a 2018 Outsourcing Leader; 08/03/2018 – Virtusa Recognized in Gartner Market Guide for Data Science and Machine Learning Service Providers; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa 4Q Rev $281.3M; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1% Position in Virtusa; 15/05/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP VRTU.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $1.23 BLN TO $1.27 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Virtusa Expands Digital Engineering Capabilities With The Acquisition Of ETouch; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees 1Q Adj EPS 45c-Adj EPS 51c; 12/03/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $140.0 MLN; 12/03/2018 – VIRTUSA EXPANDS DIGITAL ENGINEERING WITH PURCHASE OF ETOUCH

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $212,500 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $212,500 was made by DOODY JOSEPH on Friday, May 31.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased American Assets Tr Inc (NYSE:AAT) stake by 23,335 shares to 230,823 valued at $10.88 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Unitil Corp (NYSE:UTL) stake by 112,176 shares and now owns 125,555 shares. National Gen Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold VRTU shares while 45 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 26.36 million shares or 0.43% more from 26.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 0% or 93 shares. Skyline Asset Mngmt Lp has 1.29% invested in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Redwood Invs Ltd Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 236,873 shares. Amalgamated Bank has invested 0.01% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.03% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Arizona State Retirement System invested in 43,029 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fil Limited stated it has 1.00M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Alyeska Invest Gru Ltd Partnership owns 166,922 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Aqr Cap Ltd Co holds 0% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) or 4,605 shares. 135,824 were accumulated by Summit Creek Advsrs Llc. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 1,421 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 15,910 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc owns 22,652 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability reported 375,823 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) or 49,663 shares.