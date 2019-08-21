Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Lifted Wintrust Finl (WTFC) Stake By $2.88 Million; Eaton Vance Tax-advantaged Bond & Option Strategies Fund Has 0.46 Sentiment

Eaton Vance Tax-advantaged Bond & Option Strategies Fund (EXD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.46 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.79, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 6 institutional investors opened new and increased positions, while 13 cut down and sold their positions in Eaton Vance Tax-advantaged Bond & Option Strategies Fund. The institutional investors in our database reported: 2.09 million shares, down from 2.26 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Eaton Vance Tax-advantaged Bond & Option Strategies Fund in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 9 Increased: 5 New Position: 1.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased Wintrust Finl Corp (WTFC) stake by 177.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc acquired 42,935 shares as Wintrust Finl Corp (WTFC)’s stock declined 5.25%. The Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc holds 67,095 shares with $4.52 million value, up from 24,160 last quarter. Wintrust Finl Corp now has $3.56B valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $62.85. About 51,170 shares traded. Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) has declined 18.73% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.73% the S&P500. Some Historical WTFC News: 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINL REPORTS PLANS TO BUY DELAWARE PLACE BANK; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $225.1 MLN VS $192.6 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Net Income, an Increase of 40% Over Prior Year; 02/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Plans To Acquire Delaware Place Bank; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.40, EST. $1.28; 07/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 26/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP WTFC.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $93; 08/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL: PLANS TO BUY DE PLACE BANK

More notable recent Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Plans to Acquire Countryside Bank – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: WSFS Financial Corp, First Interstate BancSystem and Wintrust Financial Corp – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Reports Plans to Acquire Countryside Bank – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased Getty Rlty Corp New (NYSE:GTY) stake by 34,635 shares to 198,626 valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Onemain Hldgs Inc stake by 329,236 shares and now owns 159,139 shares. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Wintrust Financial has $80 highest and $8000 lowest target. $80’s average target is 27.29% above currents $62.85 stock price. Wintrust Financial had 3 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. Raymond James maintained the shares of WTFC in report on Wednesday, July 17 with “Strong Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WTFC shares while 81 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 48.31 million shares or 3.70% less from 50.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Congress Asset Commerce Ma invested 0.01% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Morgan Stanley stated it has 39,004 shares. 34,129 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.03% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Invesco Limited holds 0.01% or 493,380 shares in its portfolio. 5.39M were accumulated by Vanguard Gru Incorporated. Ajo Lp has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.07% or 74,395 shares in its portfolio. Inspirion Wealth Ltd Liability Co reported 4,159 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 1,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us, a New York-based fund reported 330,489 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Llc stated it has 17,975 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership owns 71,526 shares. Pitcairn Company holds 0.03% or 4,079 shares.

Since July 19, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $49,989 activity. $49,989 worth of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) was bought by SWEENEY GARY D on Friday, July 19.

More notable recent Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund (NYSE:EXD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EXD’s New Strategy Provides A Catalyst For Discount Contraction – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EXD Strategy Change May Generate 10% Alpha – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: More Boosters Than Cutters, EXD New Strategy Live – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund (NYSE:EXD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: HQH/HQL Reset Distributions, PCF Tender Offer – Seeking Alpha” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: DBL Distribution Cut – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 23, 2018.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 2.92% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund for 233,947 shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 416,486 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has 0.07% invested in the company for 21,152 shares. The Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Services Inc. has invested 0.02% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 82,167 shares.