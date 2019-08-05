Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Lifted Ladder Cap (LADR) Stake by $1.53 Million as Share Price Declined; Nwi Management LP Decreased Stake in Jetblue Airways (JBLU) by $960,000

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ladder Cap Corp (LADR) by 15.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 90,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% . The institutional investor held 657,390 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19 million, up from 567,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ladder Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $16.62. About 318,281 shares traded. Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has risen 7.43% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500. Some Historical LADR News: 17/04/2018 – Billionaire Ross’s Related Cos. Withdraws Bid for Ladder Capital; 17/04/2018 – RELATED REAL ESTATE FUND – DETERMINED NOT TO PURSUE ACQUISITION TALKS WITH LADDER CAPITAL AT THIS TIME, WITHDRAWING PROPOSAL TO BUY LADDER CAPITAL

Nwi Management Lp decreased its stake in Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.22% . The hedge fund held 3.69M shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.37M, down from 3.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Jetblue Airways Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $18.68. About 1.32 million shares traded. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has risen 7.37% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $1,754 MLN, UP 9.6 PCT; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE SAYS IT HAS 10% STAKE IN JETSUITEX AIR; 24/04/2018 – JetBlue 1Q CASM Ex-Fuel Up 3.1%; 24/04/2018 – JetBlue Sees 2Q RASM Down3%-Flat; 23/04/2018 – JetBlue is planning to sell seats on semi-private flights; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO `VERY OPTIMISTIC’ IN TALKS TO REPLACE JETBLUE E190S; 17/04/2018 – JetBlue: Both JetBlue and TWU Will Organize Negotiating Committees; 08/05/2018 – JetBlue Grows International Presence with Expanded Service in Havana and Mexico City; 16/05/2018 – JetBlue Presenting at Conference May 22; 24/04/2018 – Southwest, Alaska Airlines, JetBlue Lead Airlines in Customer Satisfaction, ACSI Data Show

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold LADR shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 56.81 million shares or 2.55% less from 58.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Invest Management Ab accumulated 312,130 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The reported 59,628 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 531,112 shares. 83,472 are owned by Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Co. Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated reported 0% stake. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 42,526 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Company holds 24,754 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa reported 1,574 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company owns 91,436 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 10,081 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc reported 31,033 shares. Origin Asset Limited Liability Partnership owns 24,074 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Menta Capital Ltd Liability Co has 0.21% invested in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Allstate owns 28,731 shares.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $662.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Getty Rlty Corp New (NYSE:GTY) by 34,635 shares to 198,626 shares, valued at $6.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 237,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,540 shares, and cut its stake in Granite Pt Mtg Tr Inc.

More notable recent Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ladder Capital Q1 core earnings decline reflects year-ago gain – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ladder Capital: What To Do Now – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ladder Capital (LADR) Lags Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Ladder Capital Corp. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ladder Capital Corp to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $49,678 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold JBLU shares while 95 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 266.36 million shares or 0.31% more from 265.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sound Shore Management Inc Ct stated it has 0% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Asset Management owns 14,406 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 337,154 shares. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Co holds 0% or 30,196 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Ser Gru Inc Inc holds 0% or 25,139 shares in its portfolio. Kistler owns 7,309 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Oppenheimer & Communication Inc has invested 0.01% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). U S Glob Invsts has 175,839 shares for 1.38% of their portfolio. Fuller Thaler Asset Management holds 2,457 shares. 686,899 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Liability Company holds 0% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) or 326,441 shares. 11,198 were reported by Coatue Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 42,408 shares.

More notable recent JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why JetBlue Airways Gained 13% Last Month – Motley Fool” on May 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in the Offing for JetBlue (JBLU) in Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on January 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Airline Stock Roundup: LUV’s Bullish Q2 RASM View, AAL, JBLU & DAL in Focus – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Stock Might be a Great Pick – Nasdaq” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “JetBlue (JBLU) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79 billion and $3.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NYSE:CRM) by 200,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $63.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 600,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.43 million shares, and has risen its stake in United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $45,450 activity.