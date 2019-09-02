Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Wintrust Finl (WTFC) by $2.88 Million; S Squared Technology Has Decreased Mitek Systems (MITK) Stake by $360,000; Market Valuation Declined

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (WTFC) by 177.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 42,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.25% . The institutional investor held 67,095 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52M, up from 24,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wintrust Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $62.83. About 257,400 shares traded. Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) has declined 18.73% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.73% the S&P500. Some Historical WTFC News: 22/03/2018 WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP WTFC.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $93; 08/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $225.1 MLN VS $192.6 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Net Income, an Increase of 40% Over Prior Year; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust 1Q Net $82M; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL 1Q NET REV. $310.8M, EST. $301.4M; 02/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Plans To Acquire Delaware Place Bank; 26/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Cash Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust 1Q EPS $1.40; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.40, EST. $1.28

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Mitek Systems Inc (MITK) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.82% . The hedge fund held 432,493 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29 million, down from 462,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Mitek Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $400.81M market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $10.14. About 245,938 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 18.82% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 23/03/2018 – The Updated MiTek® USP Catalog App is Available on Apple, Android, and Windows Mobile Devices; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Rev $14.3M; 08/03/2018 – Mitek’s Mobile Deposit® Processes More Than Two Billion Checks, $1.5 Trillion in Cumulative Check Value; 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Loss/Shr 3c; 16/04/2018 – VASCO to Demonstrate Innovation in Risk Analytics, Mobile Onboarding and Blockchain Technology at RSA Conference 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mitek Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MITK); 01/05/2018 – Mitek Reports Record Second Quarter Revenue, Up 25% Year Over Year Raises Full Year Revenue Guidance; 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications

Since July 19, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $49,989 activity.

More notable recent Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: WSFS Financial Corp, First Interstate BancSystem and Wintrust Financial Corp – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Plans to Acquire Oak Bank – GlobeNewswire” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wintrust Financial Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WTFC shares while 81 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 48.31 million shares or 3.70% less from 50.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of owns 2,900 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests holds 0% or 115 shares in its portfolio. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id has invested 0.99% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Ameriprise invested in 288,029 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stifel Financial Corporation owns 299,616 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 17,081 shares. Cipher Ltd Partnership owns 23,757 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) for 6,725 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 988,775 shares. Kennedy Cap Management Inc invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communication reported 3,190 shares. Vestor Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.34% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) or 27,867 shares. The New York-based American Int Grp Inc has invested 0.03% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 20,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management Lc accumulated 35,004 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $662.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) by 553,189 shares to 396,726 shares, valued at $3.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 23,379 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,425 shares, and cut its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold MITK shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 18.42 million shares or 15.16% more from 15.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oberweis Asset Management invested in 158,000 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Com has 7,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rice Hall James Assoc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 195,541 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 13,600 shares. White Pine Cap Limited Company has invested 0.99% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Rbf Lc holds 0.02% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md stated it has 26,641 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Goldman Sachs has 0% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Tower Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 432 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 2.09 million shares. Northern Trust Corp holds 404,759 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 17,069 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has 150,224 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Paradigm Cap Management Ny holds 757,200 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Invesco reported 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK).

More notable recent Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mitek responds to ASG’s offer boost – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mitek Reports 36% Revenue Growth in Record Quarter – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Mitek and JanusID Deliver Real-time Identity Verification to SMBs – GlobeNewswire” published on September 25, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Mitek Systems (MITK) Stock a Solid Choice Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 23, 2017.

Analysts await Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.13 EPS, up 62.50% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.08 per share. MITK’s profit will be $5.14 million for 19.50 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Mitek Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 116.67% EPS growth.