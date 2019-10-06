Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position in Avista (AVA) by $5.62 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Zions Bancorporation (ZIONW) Stock Were Volatile, Ota Financial Group LP Has Lifted Position by $1.07 Million

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Avista Corp (AVA) by 84.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 127,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 279,209 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.45M, up from 151,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Avista Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $48.69. About 379,627 shares traded or 12.78% up from the average. Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) has declined 8.49% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AVA News: 04/04/2018 – HYDRO ONE – CO, AVISTA AND CITY AND BOROUGH OF JUNEAU REACH A SETTLEMENT IN ALASKA MERGER CASE; 27/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE & AVISTA FILE A SETTLEMENT PACT IN WASHINGTON CASE; 21/03/2018 – AVISTA COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 27/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE – SETTLEMENT, IF APPROVED, WOULD RESULT IN ALLOCATION TO WASHINGTON OF A RATE CREDIT OF ABOUT $31 MLN OVER A 5-YR PERIOD; 21/03/2018 – AVISTA SEES ISSUING UP TO $85M OF EQUITY IN 2018; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA CORP – COMMISSION APPROVED ONE-TIME ELECTRIC AND NATURAL GAS RATE ADJUSTMENTS WHICH WILL TAKE EFFECT MAY 1, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 12/03/2018 – Avista Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Hydro One and Avista file a Settlement Agreement in Washington Merger Case; 02/05/2018 – Avista 1Q EPS 83c

Ota Financial Group Lp increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation (ZIONW) by 54.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ota Financial Group Lp bought 82,378 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 232,463 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09M, up from 150,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ota Financial Group Lp who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85B market cap company. It closed at $9.62 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ota Financial Group Lp, which manages about $128.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Siriusxm A by 44,310 shares to 80,115 shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Siriusxm C by 22,829 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,914 shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corp Cl B.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $696.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 39,125 shares to 90,472 shares, valued at $5.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 71,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,924 shares, and cut its stake in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 24 investors sold AVA shares while 50 reduced holdings. only 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 50.11 million shares or 4.57% more from 47.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.