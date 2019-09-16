Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Synovus Finl (SNV) as Stock Price Rose; As Tech Data (TECD) Market Value Declined, Horrell Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 22,000 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.30 million, down from 32,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $103.98. About 28,741 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 19/04/2018 – Tech Data COO Rich Hume to Succeed Bob Dutkowsky as CEO in June; 08/05/2018 – iPass Partners with Tech Data to Improve Operational Efficiency and Quality of Service While Reducing Operating Expenses; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – M2 Presswire: TECH DATA HELPS WEBSTORES SQUEEZE MORE OUT OF ONLINE SHELF SPACE WITH CITRUS; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys New 4.5% Position in Tech Data; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q Adj EPS $3.50; 31/05/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, QTRLY NET SALES INCREASED 13 PERCENT

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 143.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 174,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 295,195 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.33M, up from 121,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $37.93. About 143,815 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold TECD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 35.85 million shares or 1.16% more from 35.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life The holds 0.01% or 80,979 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 8,980 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia has invested 0.05% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.03% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). 14,819 were reported by Paloma Prtn Mngmt. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 55,909 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co accumulated 7,457 shares. C M Bidwell And Associates Limited has invested 0.09% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc has 0.02% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Point72 Asset Management LP has invested 0% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). The British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Investment Tech Inc has invested 0.03% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 58,148 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv stated it has 238,600 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.98 earnings per share, down 1.32% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.02 per share. TECD’s profit will be $106.10 million for 8.72 P/E if the $2.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual earnings per share reported by Tech Data Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.78% EPS growth.

Horrell Capital Management Inc, which manages about $297.04M and $205.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 5,000 shares to 40,200 shares, valued at $5.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) by 120,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 600,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR).

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $696.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 45,790 shares to 97,750 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 75,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,163 shares, and cut its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX).