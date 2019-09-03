Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Decreased Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Position By $421,824; Liquidity Services (LQDT) Sentiment Is 1.77

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) stake by 24.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 8,788 shares as Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT)’s stock rose 5.08%. The Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc holds 26,929 shares with $1.30 million value, down from 35,717 last quarter. Liberty Ppty Tr now has $7.68B valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $52.49. About 420,679 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS PHILADELPHIA NAVY YARD SITE FOR $130.5M; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9 Million; 07/03/2018 Liberty Property Trust Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Liberty Property Group Lunch Set By MUFG Securities for Jun. 6; 22/04/2018 – DJ Liberty Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPT); 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q Rev $190.2M; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: Will Seek to Recover Any Amounts Expended by Company in Excess of Contractual Obligations; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9M

Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT) investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.56, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 55 active investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 31 sold and reduced their equity positions in Liquidity Services Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 20.55 million shares, up from 20.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Liquidity Services Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 23 Increased: 38 New Position: 17.

Analysts await Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, down 5.80% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.69 per share. LPT’s profit will be $95.10M for 20.19 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Liberty Property Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Liberty Property Trust has $5700 highest and $4900 lowest target. $53’s average target is 0.97% above currents $52.49 stock price. Liberty Property Trust had 5 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”.

Analysts await Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.06 EPS, up 57.14% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Liquidity Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.55. About 98,703 shares traded or 18.45% up from the average. Liquidity Services, Inc. (LQDT) has declined 6.19% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Liquidity Services; 14/05/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Operation Graduation Online Auction Event; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Loss/Shr 18c; 22/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES TO SELL ITS BIOPHARMACEUTICAL ASSETS; 22/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Global Marketplace, GoIndustry DoveBid; 27/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Hosts “Energy Insights 2018” Conference for Oil & Gas Professionals; 22/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Global Marketplace, Golndustry DoveBid; 03/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $60.1 MLN VS $72.3 MLN; 30/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Chief Accounting Officer Michael Sweeney to Resign April 20; 22/03/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Quarterly Blowout Event for Hottest Consumer Electronics Merchandise

Roumell Asset Management Llc holds 9.03% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. for 481,257 shares. Harvey Partners Llc owns 272,500 shares or 3.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Staley Capital Advisers Inc has 1.47% invested in the company for 2.57 million shares. The New York-based Harber Asset Management Llc has invested 1.4% in the stock. Eam Investors Llc, a California-based fund reported 211,983 shares.