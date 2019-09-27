Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Decreased Its Globus Med (GMED) Holding by $2.79 Million; Wix.Com (WIX) Shareholder Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $1.42 Million as Share Price Rose

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Globus Med Inc (GMED) by 40.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 66,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.26% . The institutional investor held 98,002 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.15 million, down from 164,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Globus Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $51.3. About 300,487 shares traded. Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has declined 9.28% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GMED News: 06/04/2018 – DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES LTD DATC.NS SAYS UNIT DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES CORP HAS ACQUIRED 75% STAKE IN RJ GLOBUS SOLUTIONS INC; 12/03/2018 – globus medical, inc. | alvue balloon dilation system | K171939 | 03/07/2018 |; 02/04/2018 – globus medical, inc. | fortress™ radiopaque bone cement (fortre | K172269 | 03/27/2018 |; 30/05/2018 – Globus Medical Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical Sees FY18 Sales $695M-$690M; 12/03/2018 – globus medical inc. | sp-fix® spinous process fixation plate, | K180156 | 03/07/2018 |; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 15/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL INC – SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES IN RATE OF IMPLANT SUBSIDENCE WERE OBSERVED IN BOTH GROUPS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Globus Medical Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GMED); 28/05/2018 – globus medical inc. | patriot colonial spacer, sustain spacer | K173722 | 05/23/2018 |

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wix.Com (WIX) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 10,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 15,911 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26 million, down from 25,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $117.39. About 583,295 shares traded or 16.87% up from the average. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84M and $141.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apyx Medical Corp. by 222,316 shares to 449,298 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 20,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp. (NYSE:ADS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Valinor Management LP has invested 2.56% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). 1,800 were reported by Daiwa Grp Inc Inc. State Street Corp owns 795,676 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 1,775 shares. Asset One Limited has invested 0.02% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Hbk Investments Lp reported 2,196 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al stated it has 2,222 shares. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 97,004 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated holds 0% or 5,602 shares in its portfolio. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 682 shares. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0% or 72,942 shares. Northern Corp stated it has 307,112 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Trexquant Invest LP invested in 13,180 shares. Quinn Opportunity Partners Lc reported 0.05% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Comml Bank Of Mellon Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Analysts await Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. GMED’s profit will be $42.61 million for 29.83 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Globus Medical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

