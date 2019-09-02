Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Decreased Its Agree Realty (ADC) Holding by $11.95 Million as Stock Rose; Greenwich Wealth Management Stake in Centene Dek (CNC) Upped by $2.04 Million as Stock Price Rose

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Dek (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 38,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 77,123 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10 million, up from 38,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Dek for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 3.04M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Agree Realty Corp (ADC) by 70.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 173,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% . The institutional investor held 73,966 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, down from 247,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Agree Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $74.69. About 202,951 shares traded. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has risen 27.26% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ADC News: 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 10/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 285% to 12 Days; 13/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: ARI ADC BKI CTT HGV HMLP RPD; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.54/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 42% to 17 Days; 13/03/2018 Agree Realty Announces Forward Common Stk Offering; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Raises Dividend to 54c; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q Rev $34.6M; 20/03/2018 – ADC: CLOSING OF EXERCISE OF UNDERWRITERS’ OPTION TO BUY SHRS

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 155,776 shares. Lord Abbett & Com Ltd Llc accumulated 0.12% or 701,186 shares. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Company holds 168,000 shares. Indexiq Advisors owns 84,193 shares. Gam Ag invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cordasco Finance Network invested in 1,400 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Glenview Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.34% or 724,752 shares. Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda stated it has 0.18% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking owns 320,778 shares. Kepos Capital Limited Partnership reported 265,123 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). York Capital Mgmt Advsr holds 716,442 shares or 1.7% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.05% or 171,841 shares. Korea Inv Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Analysts await Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.72 per share. ADC’s profit will be $31.48M for 24.57 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by Agree Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.33% EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $759,457 activity. Shares for $642,000 were bought by RAKOLTA JOHN JR on Wednesday, June 26. Agree Joey bought $3,174 worth of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) on Monday, July 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.83, from 2.17 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold ADC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 1.09% more from 38.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Corporation reported 52,700 shares. Teachers Insurance Annuity Association Of America owns 30,997 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0.06% or 1.38 million shares. 131,536 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Tributary Cap Mgmt Ltd Co invested 1.22% of its portfolio in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Raymond James & Associate invested 0.01% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Lasalle Invest Mngmt Securities Ltd Co reported 68,812 shares stake. 83,521 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Stifel Fincl has 29,588 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 7,434 shares. 18,299 are held by Aqr Mngmt Llc. Moreover, Northern has 0.02% invested in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Victory Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 4,906 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company owns 0.01% invested in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) for 2,688 shares.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $662.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 52,416 shares to 148,462 shares, valued at $11.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 53,651 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Hldgs I.