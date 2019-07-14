Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Cut Its Position in Gibraltar Inds (ROCK) by $449,400 as Share Price Declined; Buenaventura (BVN) Shareholder Somerset Capital Management Llp Increased Holding

Somerset Capital Management Llp increased its stake in Buenaventura (BVN) by 14.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp bought 162,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.25 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.64 million, up from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Buenaventura for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.4. About 380,652 shares traded. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN SAYS YANACOCHA WILL BECOME COPPER MINE; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura: Gonzalo Eyzaguirre Resigns Effective April 30; 26/04/2018 – Minas Buenaventura 1Q EPS 11c; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ALL-IN SUSTAINING COST $758 PER GOLD OUNCE; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA COULD SELL BONDS BUT WOULD BE PROJECT SPECIFIC; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA `ALWAYS ALERT TO OPPORTUNITIES’ OUTSIDE PERU; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $173.7M; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice President of Operations; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice Pres of Ops

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Gibraltar Inds Inc (ROCK) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 11,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,556 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, down from 76,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gibraltar Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $39.47. About 140,363 shares traded or 30.36% up from the average. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) has risen 3.76% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ROCK News: 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES INC ROCK.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.96 TO $2.08; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 27C; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.96 TO $2.08, EST. $2.05; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES INC ROCK.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE MORE THAN $1.0 BLN; 04/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries Sees 2Q Rev $257M-$267M; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY GAAP EPS OF $0.26; 04/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries Sees 2Q Adj EPS 52c-Adj EPS 57c; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Buys Into Gibraltar Industries; 28/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Altisource Residential, Sykes Enterprises, Gibraltar Industries, Silicon Laboratori; 22/04/2018 – DJ Gibraltar Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROCK)

Analysts await Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 9.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.71 per share. ROCK’s profit will be $25.12M for 12.65 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Gibraltar Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 178.57% EPS growth.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $662.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 52,416 shares to 148,462 shares, valued at $11.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Perficient Inc (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 140,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,798 shares, and has risen its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Hldgs I.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold ROCK shares while 54 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.46 million shares or 6.15% less from 33.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Magnetar Fincl Lc has invested 0.02% in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK). First Hawaiian Bancshares has 0.03% invested in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) for 11,483 shares. Moreover, Primecap Ca has 0.01% invested in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK). First Trust Advsr Lp stated it has 45,157 shares or 0% of all its holdings. United Serv Automobile Association owns 148,507 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 21,789 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.01% in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK). Moreover, Monarch Asset Limited Liability Co has 0.4% invested in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK). Alpha Windward Limited owns 12,300 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% or 20,835 shares in its portfolio. 40,385 were reported by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0% in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) or 171,671 shares. Quantbot Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK). 1.06M are owned by Pzena Inv Ltd Liability Co. Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc invested in 2,724 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Somerset Capital Management Llp, which manages about $3.32 billion and $470.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 2,000 shares to 134,796 shares, valued at $32.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.