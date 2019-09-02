Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Cut Its Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Holding by $6.01 Million as Stock Value Declined; Modera Wealth Management Has Lowered Chevron New (CVX) Holding by $329,394; Market Value Rose

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 39.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 2,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 4,179 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515,000, down from 6,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 4.88M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 13/03/2018 – Port Authority: 52402 13-Mar-2018 Supply and Deliver Chevron Springs as Manufactured by Kawasaki Rail Car, Inc. or Vulcanite fo; 14/03/2018 – Chevron Pipeline Completes the Successful Relocation of Control Center Operations; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 05:27 PM; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – CHEVRON SA AND OTHER OIL FIRMS SETTLE INFORMATION SHARING COMPLAINT FOR SUPPLY OF DIESEL; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEEING SOME COST PRESSURES IN PERMIAN BASIN; 17/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/20/2018 03:21 PM; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks With Kuwait to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RESOURCES – DEAL INCLUDES CHEVRON’S NON-OPERATED WORKING INTERESTS RANGING BETWEEN 20% TO 22% IN DIFFERENT HORIZONS WITHIN ELK HILLS FIELD

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 78.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 462,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 124,360 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, down from 586,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.12. About 361,900 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE 2Q CORE FFO/SHR 22C, EST. 22C; 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 08/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate 2Q EPS 10c; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Monmouth Regional Hsd, Nj’s Outstanding Go To Aa3 From Aa2; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR); 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL

Analysts await Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.22 per share. MNR’s profit will be $20.96M for 14.91 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 18 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $622,317 activity. HERSTIK NEAL bought 779 shares worth $10,002. UMH PROPERTIES – INC. bought $243,999 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) on Friday, March 15. Miller Kevin S. also bought $1,999 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) on Monday, June 17. Rytter Katie also bought $500 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) on Monday, June 17. $20,643 worth of stock was bought by WOLGIN STEVEN B on Friday, August 16. $19,996 worth of stock was bought by Nagelberg Allison on Thursday, August 15.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $662.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newpark Res Inc (NYSE:NR) by 289,635 shares to 733,398 shares, valued at $6.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arcosa Inc by 57,019 shares in the quarter, for a total of 364,647 shares, and has risen its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.56B for 15.57 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $534.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 6,609 shares to 16,082 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (STIP) by 73,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.