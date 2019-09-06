Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) as Stock Rose; Union Bankshares Increases Holding in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI)

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) by 75.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 385,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 124,057 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31 million, down from 509,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $19.26. About 536,559 shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 07/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Declares Dividend of 7c; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – DEAL TO BE PAID IN CASH VIA A MIX OF CASH ON HAND, RUN-OFF OF EXISTING RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOANS AND SALES OF SECURITIES; 03/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co; 18/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 18 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Penn Plaza Financial Center – New York City Region; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Declares quarterly Dividend of $0.07 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $234.4 MLN VS $108.8 MLN; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – THROUGH UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO BUY ADVANTAGE FUNDING MANAGEMENT; 06/03/2018 Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc., Including $458 Million Loan Portfolio and Origination Platf

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 32.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 13,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 54,090 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92M, up from 40,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $146.46. About 664,773 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $662.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 66,500 shares to 186,348 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 42,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Cowen Inc.

More notable recent Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To Sterling Bancorp’s (NYSE:STL) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sterling Bancorp (STL) – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sterling Bancorp announces results for the second quarter of 2019 with diluted earnings per share available to common stockholders of $0.46 (as reported) and $0.51 (as adjusted); results reflect the continued progress in balance sheet transition and financial center consolidation strategies – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sterling Bancorp Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire $504 Million in Commercial Loans and Origination Platform – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold STL shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 188.77 million shares or 6.59% less from 202.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0.03% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Llc holds 15,301 shares. Signaturefd Lc invested 0% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Us Bancshares De holds 23,942 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 6.18 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Capital Management Limited owns 25,001 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Goldman Sachs Gru reported 3.45 million shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0.01% or 1.71M shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag has 0.01% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 833,689 shares. Salzhauer Michael has invested 1.3% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Keybank Natl Association Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 48,950 shares. 220,276 were accumulated by Putnam Invests Llc. Archford Cap Strategies Lc owns 273 shares. Hilton Mngmt Limited Company owns 0.01% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 2,240 shares.

Analysts await Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. STL’s profit will be $110.83M for 8.92 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Sterling Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree Medical Trust stated it has 0.21% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 51,074 are owned by Fiduciary Of The Southwest Tx. Morgan Dempsey Cap Lc stated it has 2.48% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). America First Inv Advsrs Limited holds 62 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James & Assoc holds 1.55M shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. 3,701 are owned by Campbell And Company Inv Adviser Limited Liability Corp. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) accumulated 2,291 shares. Moreover, Bamco New York has 0% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 480 shares. Us Fincl Bank De holds 0.05% or 127,888 shares in its portfolio. 1,884 were accumulated by Sunbelt. Wells Fargo And Commerce Mn reported 3.00M shares. 51,925 were accumulated by Fifth Third Bancorp. Asset One Ltd holds 249,010 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas Hldg owns 1,001 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. United Asset Strategies invested in 0.19% or 6,262 shares.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Makes American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Annaly And The Bull – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “One Metric To Rule Them All: Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Reven Housing REIT leads financial gainers, Hexindai and Mmtec among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Welltower Boosts Position With Growth In New Sectors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.