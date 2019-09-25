Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) as Share Value Rose; Camarda Financial Advisors Holds Position in Keycorp New (KEY)

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 48.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 13,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The institutional investor held 13,904 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $696,000, down from 26,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51.12. About 54,453 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 16/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES FOR $106.9 MILLION; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS PHILADELPHIA OFFICES FOR $106.9M; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY 1Q OPER REV. $190.2M; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 65C, EST. 62C; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9M; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9 Million; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 301606.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc bought 96,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 96,546 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71M, up from 32 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.81. About 1.47M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 24/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 25/05/2018 – Heartland Express Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 21/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 01/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KEYBANK ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. TO USI INSURANCE SERVICES; 30/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Expense $1; 30/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp holds 0.17% or 226,711 shares. Ancora Limited Liability Company has 26,823 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems owns 2.11 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Whittier Company Of Nevada Inc holds 0% or 3,007 shares in its portfolio. Miles Cap holds 19,592 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 24,712 shares. Parkside Bancshares Tru accumulated 1,210 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.02% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). James Invest Research Incorporated owns 0.04% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 31,675 shares. Sei Communications has invested 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 186,004 shares in its portfolio. 266,594 are held by Highland Capital Management Limited Liability Com. Federated Invsts Pa owns 7.23 million shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management Inc has 2.25% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 10.91M shares.

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $213.32 million and $50.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 26,417 shares to 101,645 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,653 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, down 5.80% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.69 per share. LPT’s profit will be $96.48 million for 19.66 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Liberty Property Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $696.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 14,045 shares to 200,393 shares, valued at $8.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 7,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,308 shares, and has risen its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC).