Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Cut Holding in Cryolife (CRY) by $640,610; Birchview Capital LP Trimmed Its Position in Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) by $390,000

Birchview Capital Lp decreased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 29.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The institutional investor held 24,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $954,000, down from 34,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $728.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14. About 451,682 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cryolife Inc (CRY) by 16.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 22,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 110,708 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, down from 132,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cryolife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $26.63. About 137,632 shares traded. CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) has declined 0.45% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CRY News: 16/03/2018 – CryoLife May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 02/05/2018 – Cryolife 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 07/03/2018 – CRYOLIFE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $250.0 MLN – $256.0 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Cryolife 1Q Rev $61.9M; 07/03/2018 – CRYOLIFE 4Q REV. $52.8M, EST. $48.2M; 07/03/2018 Cryolife 4Q Loss/Shr 9c; 02/04/2018 – CryoLife Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – CRYOLIFE 1Q REV. $61.9M, EST. $60.3M; 02/05/2018 – CRYOLIFE 1Q ADJ EPS 2C, EST. 2C; 07/03/2018 – Cryolife Sees 2018 Adj EPS 29c-Adj EPS 32c

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $662.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ladder Cap Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 90,057 shares to 657,390 shares, valued at $11.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arcosa Inc by 57,019 shares in the quarter, for a total of 364,647 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New (NASDAQ:UBSH).

Analysts await CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.08 per share. CRY’s profit will be $1.52 million for 166.44 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.75 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold CRY shares while 43 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 25.58 million shares or 2.16% less from 26.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 39,868 shares in its portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY). Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY). Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 1.56 million shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0% invested in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) for 25,967 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) for 64,998 shares. 54,860 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Piedmont Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.01% in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY). D E Shaw And has invested 0% of its portfolio in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY). Sg Americas Secs Lc invested in 12,707 shares. Oberweis Asset Management holds 0.22% or 38,344 shares. Wasatch Incorporated stated it has 0.16% in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY). Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested 0% in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY).

Analysts await Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-1.40 earnings per share, down 8.53% or $0.11 from last year’s $-1.29 per share. After $-1.60 actual earnings per share reported by Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern holds 0.01% or 525,571 shares. Citigroup invested in 15,156 shares or 0% of the stock. Birchview Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 0.6% or 24,000 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). 43,800 were reported by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Federated Pa reported 903,307 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Limited Liability Co accumulated 175,000 shares or 0.91% of the stock. 426,806 are owned by Wasatch Advisors. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Company owns 9,607 shares. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 226,977 shares or 0% of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management Ltd Llc reported 193,461 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 9,115 shares. Geode Cap Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 545,911 shares. Fmr Limited has invested 0.03% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 52,050 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.