Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Boosted Fly Leasing LTD (FLY) Position by $1.06 Million; Stock Price Rose; As Rollins (ROL) Shares Declined, Jlb & Associates Cut Position by $782,034

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (FLY) by 95.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 81,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 166,985 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31 million, up from 85,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fly Leasing Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $557.26 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $17.17. About 11,031 shares traded. Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) has risen 7.98% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.55% the S&P500. Some Historical FLY News: 03/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – AT MARCH 31, 2018, FLY HAD 86 AIRCRAFT IN ITS PORTFOLIO, WITH LEASES TO 45 AIRLINES IN 28 COUNTRIES; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – DEALS RELATING OPTION TO BUY ADDITIONAL 20 AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT ALSO APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS OF AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Net $9.63M; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING: AIRASIA HLDRS OK BUY OF MAJOR AIRCRAFT PORTFOLIO; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 16/05/2018 – Fly Leasing’s Acquisition of Major Aircraft Portfolio Approved by AirAsia Shareholders; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q Rev $107.9M; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q EPS 34c; 08/03/2018 FLY LEASING LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REV $107.9 MLN VS $100.6 MLN

Jlb & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Rollins (ROL) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc sold 19,074 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 342,069 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.24 million, down from 361,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Rollins for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.09. About 159,468 shares traded. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has risen 8.58% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ROL News: 17/04/2018 – ROLLINS TO ENHANCE EMPLOYEE BENEFITS DUE TO TAX REFORM; 05/03/2018 Rollins Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 6; 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q EPS 22c; 30/05/2018 – Rollins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Rollins to Use Part of Tax Savings to Improve Employee Benefits; 17/04/2018 – Rollins: Improved Employee Benefits Will Have 1c Impact on 1Q Earnings; 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q Rev $408.7M; 20/03/2018 – SHOOTER AT MARYLAND HIGH SCHOOL IDENTIFIED AS STUDENT AUSTIN WYATT ROLLINS, 17 – SHERIFF; 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q Net $48.5M; 24/04/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $662.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Granite Pt Mtg Tr Inc by 54,915 shares to 408,483 shares, valued at $7.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanover Ins Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 115,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,008 shares, and cut its stake in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY).

More notable recent Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “This Aerospace ETF Could Fly This Week – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could The STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The American Airlines-Qantas Joint Venture Is Finally Cleared to Fly – The Motley Fool” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On TechTarget Inc (TTGT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

More notable recent Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Shares of Rollins Plunged on Wednesday – Motley Fool” on April 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “52-Week Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rollins: Everything Is Right Except For The Price – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Close Look At Rollins, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ROL) 33% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10 million and $474.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Packaging Corp (NYSE:PKG) by 3,510 shares to 90,922 shares, valued at $9.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 4,968 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,879 shares, and has risen its stake in Marsh & Mc Lennan (NYSE:MMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.86, from 4.09 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold ROL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 127.43 million shares or 49.65% less from 253.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsr LP reported 37,715 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 161,917 shares or 3.08% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 0% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 91 shares. Daiwa Securities Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 5,160 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Utah Retirement System owns 0.02% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 27,288 shares. Da Davidson And Company owns 12,317 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 59,718 shares. 13,045 are owned by First Republic Mgmt. First Tru Advsrs Lp reported 379,014 shares. Yorktown Management Research reported 0.11% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Brown Advisory owns 54,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Aperio Group Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 122,416 shares.

Analysts await Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. ROL’s profit will be $72.05M for 38.74 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Rollins, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.