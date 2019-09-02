Monarch Partners Asset Management Decreased Its Stake in Howard Hughes (HHC) by $2.57 Million as Stock Rose; Augustine Asset Management Boosted Its Stake in Gilead Sciences (Gild) (GILD) by $387,985

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 15.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 23,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 126,425 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.91 million, down from 149,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $126.27. About 132,422 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Gild) (GILD) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 5,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 58,148 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, up from 52,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc (Gild) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $63.54. About 3.72M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 05/03/2018 – GSK: ViiV Interim Results Show Dolutegravir Effective, Well-Tolerated in HIV/TB Patients; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT RESULTS W/ FILGOTINIB IN EQUATOR STUDY; 01/05/2018 – #3 Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – NO PATIENTS IN BIKTARVY TREATMENT ARM DEMONSTRATED TREATMENT-EMERGENT RESISTANCE THROUGH 48 WEEKS; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 3rd Wk, Mavyret Declines: Hep-C; 05/04/2018 – U.S. Medicare sets outpatient rate for Yescarta reimbursement; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers likely blocking access to branded drug samples; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names John McHutchison Chief Scientific Officer; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C

Analysts await The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 85.19% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.54 per share. HHC’s profit will be $3.43 million for 394.59 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Howard Hughes Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -74.19% negative EPS growth.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $662.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Granite Constr Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 12,500 shares to 155,754 shares, valued at $6.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ladder Cap Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 90,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 657,390 shares, and has risen its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Hldgs I.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Renaissance Techs Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 105,847 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 34,540 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc stated it has 0.01% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 41 shares or 0% of the stock. Fiduciary Wi stated it has 0.5% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Ar Asset Inc invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Blackrock Inc holds 0.01% or 1.84 million shares in its portfolio. Australia-based Westpac Banking has invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability owns 8,903 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Schaller Inv Grp Inc has 21,935 shares for 1.79% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.18% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 426,500 shares. Fdx holds 0.01% or 2,473 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 3,729 shares.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82M and $150.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) (NYSE:C) by 5,551 shares to 89,413 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (Ecl) (NYSE:ECL) by 2,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,095 shares, and cut its stake in Aptiv (Aptv).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Parnassus Invs Ca holds 13.07 million shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 2.03M shares stake. First American Fincl Bank reported 70,602 shares. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Investment accumulated 11,111 shares. Destination Wealth holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 6,587 shares. Cypress Group accumulated 44,586 shares. Maryland-based Chevy Chase Tru Holdings has invested 0.29% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 173,107 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 5,547 shares. Penobscot Investment Management reported 4,630 shares. Muhlenkamp Inc accumulated 132,939 shares. Rodgers Brothers reported 0.38% stake. Sphera Funds Management stated it has 480,000 shares or 2.87% of all its holdings. Cls Investments invested in 0% or 173 shares.