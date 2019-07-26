Monarch Partners Asset Management Decreased Its Brinks Co (BCO) Stake as Shares Rose; Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Holder Salient Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Position by $35.86 Million

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 91,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 283,039 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.34 million, down from 374,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $92.78. About 215,425 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 5.79% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 11/04/2018 – Brink’s First-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for April 25; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – QTRLY GAAP REVENUE $ 879 MLN MLN VS. $788 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co Buy Expected to Close by the End of 2018; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s To Acquire Dunbar Armored; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUES OF $3,450 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – FOR 2019, BRINK’S CONTINUES TO TARGET $625 MLN OF ADJUSTED EBITDA; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Expects to Invest $800M in New Acquisitions Between Now and the End of 2019; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO SEES 2019 NON-GAAP OPERATING PROFIT $510 MLN; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N -“EXPECT INCREASED PROFIT GROWTH IN SECOND HALF FROM NORMAL SEASONALITY AND ADDITION OF RODOBAN ACQUISITION IN BRAZIL”

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 35.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 1.79M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.19M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.88 million, down from 4.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.85. About 13.45M shares traded or 2.86% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: The federal Liberal government plans to spend $4.5 billion to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline and; 16/04/2018 – ALBERTA INTRODUCES LEGISLATION ALLOWING IT TO RESTRICT PROVINCIAL EXPORTS OF CRUDE OIL, NATURAL GAS AND REFINED FUELS; 29/05/2018 – Kevin Orland: Bloomberg Exclusive: Justin Trudeau says the Trans Mountain pipeline became “too risky” for Kinder Morgan…; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: $2.3 Billion in Growth Projects During 2018 Is Up $100 Million From Budget; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Expects About 70 % Share of Proceeds to Be About US$2 Billion; 22/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS BRITISH COLUMBIA HAS UNDERTAKEN STRATEGY OF “INJECTING UNCERTAINTY” INTO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 23/03/2018 – Times Colonist: BREAKING: Green Party leader and Saanich Gulf Islands MP Elizabeth May has been arrested at the #KinderMorgan; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD SAYS RATHER THAN ACHIEVING GREATER CLARITY, THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT IS NOW “FACING UNQUANTIFIABLE RISK”; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONFIRMS DISCUSSIONS HAVE COMMENCED WITH ALL LEVELS OF GOVERNMENT ON THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT – CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KMI STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO AN ANNUAL SUSTAINABILITY REPORT – SEC FILING

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02B and $4.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL) by 852,033 shares to 4.46M shares, valued at $62.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 1.62 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tellurian Inc New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $190,220 activity. The insider Pertz Douglas A bought 10,000 shares worth $729,250. $756,200 worth of stock was sold by Zukerman Amit on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $662.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newpark Res Inc (NYSE:NR) by 289,635 shares to 733,398 shares, valued at $6.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) by 27,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC).