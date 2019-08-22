Monarch Partners Asset Management Decreased Hercules Capital (HTGC) Holding by $3.09 Million; Shares Rose; Capital One Finl Com (COF) Holder American National Bank Decreased Its Position by $671,247 as Stock Declined

American National Bank decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (COF) by 14.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank sold 8,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 49,511 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05 million, down from 57,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $86.02. About 1.05M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 08/05/2018 – Capital One To Resume Share Buybacks After Sale Of $17 Billion Of Mortgages — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Total Assets $362.9 Billion; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q EPS $2.62; 11/05/2018 – FTC: Intellectual Ventures I LLC et al. v. Capital One Financial Corp. et al. – May 11, 2018; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $121; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Expects to Record 2Q Gain on Sale; 08/05/2018 – Capital One to Sell $17 Billion Worth of Mortgages to Credit Suisse; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17B of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Cap, Inc., a Subsidiary of Credit Suisse AG; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-MARCH DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.29 PCT VS 5.16 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 16/05/2018 – Capital One Presenting at Conference May 31

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 35.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 257,141 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 476,287 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03 million, down from 733,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37 billion market cap company. It closed at $13.05 lastly. It is down 3.91% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 06/03/2018 – MESOBLAST LTD – ENTERED US$75 MLN NON-DILUTIVE, FOUR-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 23/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Prices Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes due 2025; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HERCULES CAPITAL INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – PRIME RATE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE FROM 4.50% TO 4.75%; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility With Hercules Cap; 22/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Hercules’ Highly Asset Sensitive Debt Investment Portfolio to Generate Additional $0.04 of Net Investment Income Earnings; 23/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX, REPORTS LOAN PACT WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 10/04/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Welcomes Two New Members to the Business Development Team

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $662.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 74,210 shares to 263,367 shares, valued at $6.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arcosa Inc by 57,019 shares in the quarter, for a total of 364,647 shares, and has risen its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 87,812 shares. 155,690 are owned by Raymond James And Assoc. Dnb Asset As invested in 0% or 66,739 shares. 28,954 were reported by Neuberger Berman Lc. Cetera Ltd Liability Com holds 73,702 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Tcw Grp Inc owns 0% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 40,000 shares. Carnegie Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 46,026 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Company stated it has 31,059 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California-based Aperio Llc has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Cambridge Rech Advisors Inc has invested 0.01% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). James Research accumulated 1,800 shares. First Retail Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Inv Services has 10,100 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory Service Inc invested 0.01% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). California Pub Employees Retirement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Greenwich Mgmt Inc reported 126,255 shares.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Common by 22,965 shares to 65,001 shares, valued at $4.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX) by 2,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,180 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Dublin Shsclass A (NYSE:ACN).

