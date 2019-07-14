Monarch Partners Asset Management Decreased First Intst Bancsystem (FIBK) Stake as Stock Value Declined; Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Holder White Elm Capital Has Trimmed Position by $1.71 Million

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 14.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 6,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 39,464 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.73M, down from 46,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $292.16. About 546,896 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 09/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO RONALD CLARKE’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN WHICH INLCUDED $35.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES UNDER ASC 605 BETWEEN $2,500 MLN AND $2,560 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Petrobras Distribuidora and FLEETCOR Partner to Bring Card-less Fuel Payments to BR Gas Stations in Brazil; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.20 TO $10.50, EST. $10.30; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q REV. $585.5M, EST. $599.5M; 16/03/2018 – FLEETCOR WINS CANADIAN DEALMAKERS AWARD FOR ACQUISITION OF CAMBRIDGE GLOBAL PAYMENTS; 22/03/2018 – FleetCor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON INCIDENT IN ITS UPCOMING 10-Q, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO FILE BY MAY 10, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Likes FleetCor’s Future — Barrons.com

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in First Intst Bancsystem Inc (FIBK) by 11.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 36,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 282,701 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.26 million, down from 319,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in First Intst Bancsystem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $39.42. About 107,643 shares traded. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) has declined 5.66% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FIBK News: 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – NORTHWEST SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 6% OF FIRST INTERSTATE ONCE DEAL IS COMPLETE; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – FIRST INTERSTATE IS EXPECTED TO RECOVER MINIMAL TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE DILUTION EXPERIENCED IN DEAL IN UNDER 2 YEARS; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF EACH COMPANY HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TRANSACTION; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM TO BUY NORTHWEST BANCORPORATION; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate 1Q Net $36.7M; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, ENTERS PACT TO BUY NORTHWEST; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – EXPECTS DEAL WILL RESULT IN ANNUAL EPS ACCRETION OF 3% IN 2019; 21/04/2018 – DJ First Interstate BancSystem Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIBK); 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $99.8 MLN VS $68.9 MLN; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – FIRST INTERSTATE EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE ACCRETION OF 3% IN 2019

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.64 EPS, up 9.54% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.41 per share. FLT’s profit will be $227.55M for 27.67 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual EPS reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

Analysts await First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 1.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.74 per share. FIBK’s profit will be $48.88 million for 13.14 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.17% EPS growth.