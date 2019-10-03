Monarch Partners Asset Management Cut Skyline Champion (SKY) Holding By $12.62 Million; Cintas (CTAS)’s Sentiment Is 0.94

Cintas Corp (CTAS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.32, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 216 institutional investors increased and opened new equity positions, while 229 decreased and sold holdings in Cintas Corp. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 67.47 million shares, down from 68.09 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Cintas Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 9 to 10 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 192 Increased: 154 New Position: 62.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) stake by 91.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 467,571 shares as Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY)’s stock rose 35.14%. The Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc holds 44,854 shares with $1.23M value, down from 512,425 last quarter. Skyline Champion Corporation now has $1.68B valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $29.57. About 60,498 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 25/04/2018 – Skyline AI Names Shay Bushinsky, Co-Creator of Deep Junior, as Chief Data Scientist; 24/05/2018 – The Space Needle Invites Guests to be Among the First to “Float” Over the Seattle Skyline on New Glass Benches called Skyrisers; 05/03/2018 – Ardian Infrastructure Partners with TPH to Create Skyline Renewables and Acquires 60 MW Wind Project in Texas; 14/05/2018 – SKYLINE FILES TO TRANSFER LISTING TO NYSE FROM NYSE AMERICAN; 02/04/2018 – WCT HOLDINGS – UNIT SKYLINE DOMAIN SDN TO BUY 60% STAKE IN SUBANG SKYPARK SDN FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT 44.56 MLN RGT; 22/05/2018 – Artist Jim Campbell’s “Day for Night” Transforms the San Francisco Skyline With the Largest Public Art Work in the Nation; 06/03/2018 – Leidos launches SkyLine-X™ Air Traffic Management system; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Capital Management Buys 2.3% Position in Skyline Corp; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE DECLARES SPECIAL CO. DIV IN CONNECTION W/ EXCHANGE

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased Summit Hotel Pptys Inc (NYSE:INN) stake by 64,165 shares to 779,965 valued at $8.95M in 2019Q2. It also upped Laureate Education Inc stake by 264,965 shares and now owns 690,564 shares. Aquaventure Hldgs Ltd was raised too.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $16.62 million activity. On Monday, August 5 the insider MAK CAPITAL ONE LLC sold $2.08 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold SKY shares while 29 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 52.69 million shares or 3.62% more from 50.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gendell Jeffrey L stated it has 650,000 shares or 2.23% of all its holdings. Ranger Investment Mngmt Lp holds 1.32 million shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Macquarie Group Limited holds 85,317 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Company holds 96,100 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 23,365 shares. Green Square Cap Limited Liability holds 8,892 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 583,527 shares. Aperio Gru holds 0% or 90 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Company holds 12,143 shares. Laurion Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 21,650 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.01% or 17,887 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 17,586 shares. Granite Invest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp has 806,205 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 1.95M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gannett Turns Back Alden, But It’s Just A Hiccup Before The Big Rollup In The Sky – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Amazon chief Bezos cashes in $1.8 billion of share pile – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think CTS (NYSE:CTS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Cintas stock soars to near-record high after strong earnings – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cintas Corporation Signs on as Sponsor of College Football on ESPN – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Cintas Ignites Fire Extinguisher Education in October – Business Wire” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Marathon Petroleum, Synnex, and Cintas Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Cintas open to more acquisitions, executive says – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc holds 6.2% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation for 143,168 shares. Newfocus Financial Group Llc owns 42,912 shares or 4.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lionstone Capital Management Llc has 4.63% invested in the company for 43,920 shares. The New York-based Reik & Co. Llc has invested 3.97% in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc., a Massachusetts-based fund reported 40,818 shares.