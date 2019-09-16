Monarch Partners Asset Management Cut Kirby (KEX) Position as Valuation Rose; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Salient Trust Company Lta Decreased Holding by $5.27 Million as Stock Value Declined

Salient Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta sold 69,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 3.68 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $282.28 million, down from 3.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $313.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $74.21. About 12.31M shares traded or 14.58% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – SUBSIDIARY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH ESSO EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION GUYANA LIMITED TO ACQUIRE INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS CLOSES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO: HIGHER OUTPUT IS OUTCOME OF INVESTMENT PLAN NOT GOAL; 24/05/2018 – Kevin Crowley: Exclusive interview — Exxon CEO defends $200bn, 7-year investment plan while rest of Big Oil pulls back from; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $82.5; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Exxon, Qatar In Talks On U.S. Shale Deal – WSJ, Citing; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES LNG GLUT OVER IN 2021-2022, DEMAND FOR GAS WILL KEEP GROWING; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS METHANE EMISSIONS TO DROP 15% BY 2020; 13/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $80

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 48.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 71,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% . The institutional investor held 76,924 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.08M, down from 148,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $83.04. About 466,951 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q EPS 54c; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees Deal Closing End 2; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q Rev $741.7M; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FOR $69.3M IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees 2Q EPS 30c-EPS 50c; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q REV. $741.7M, EST. $696.1M; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 21/04/2018 DJ Kirby Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEX)

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $792.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 33,114 shares to 44,432 shares, valued at $4.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,327 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 20.39 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fulton Savings Bank Na stated it has 0.53% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cap Innovations Lc accumulated 6,972 shares. Truepoint accumulated 8,617 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management holds 12,291 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability owns 32,265 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ny State Teachers Retirement System has 1.24% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 6.37M shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Lp reported 5,362 shares. Moreover, Victory Capital Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The California-based First Foundation Advsr has invested 0.19% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cap World Invsts has invested 0.57% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va has 1.49% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Lc accumulated 82,258 shares. 30,689 were reported by Jones Finance Lllp. Fosun Ltd has 0.08% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Gradient Investments Limited Company reported 173,736 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $696.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) by 73,975 shares to 133,930 shares, valued at $5.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 50,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 340,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Perficient Inc (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Analysts await Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 1.43% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KEX’s profit will be $42.54 million for 29.24 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Kirby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold KEX shares while 82 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 55.59 million shares or 1.66% less from 56.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). 6,339 are held by Syntal Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Com. Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 19,966 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, a New York-based fund reported 4,543 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 823 shares or 0% of the stock. Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership holds 3,162 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Shelton Cap Mgmt invested in 3,748 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Diamond Hill Mngmt Inc reported 2.37M shares. Artisan Prtnrs Lp stated it has 1.42 million shares. Brinker Cap Inc invested in 0.07% or 23,518 shares. Schroder Group, a Maine-based fund reported 613,339 shares. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0.01% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). State Common Retirement Fund reported 152,886 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Incorporated invested in 154,915 shares or 0.01% of the stock.