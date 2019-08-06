Monarch Partners Asset Management Boosted Iberiabank (IBKC) Holding By $1.19 Million; Neogen (NEOG) Sellers Increased By 4.31% Their Shorts

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased Iberiabank Corp (IBKC) stake by 17.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc acquired 16,705 shares as Iberiabank Corp (IBKC)’s stock declined 0.28%. The Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc holds 110,388 shares with $7.92M value, up from 93,683 last quarter. Iberiabank Corp now has $3.90B valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $71.63. About 147,021 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has declined 5.85% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.85% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 20/03/2018 – IBERIABANK Raises Quarter Dividend to 38c Vs. 37c; 19/03/2018 IBERIABANK Names Dr. Monica R. Sylvain as Chief Diversity Officer; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.37, EST. $1.43; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Announces 2020 Strategic Goals; 23/04/2018 – DJ IBERIABANK Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBKC); 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK REPORTS BRANCH CLOSURES & CONSOLIDATIONS; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Announces Branch Closures And Consolidations; 11/05/2018 – EJF Capital Adds Taylor Morrison, Exits Iberiabank: 13F; 20/03/2018 – IBERIABANK – ANNOUNCED DECLARATION OF QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.38/SHARE

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) had an increase of 4.31% in short interest. NEOG’s SI was 2.60 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.31% from 2.49M shares previously. With 194,900 avg volume, 13 days are for Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG)’s short sellers to cover NEOG’s short positions. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $69.8. About 71,383 shares traded. Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) has declined 10.77% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical NEOG News: 19/04/2018 – Neogen names Donofrio VP of Food Safety R&D; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q EPS 32C, EST. 23C; 22/03/2018 NEOGEN 3Q REV. $95.9M, EST. $97.9M; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TrueCar, Roadrunner Transportation, Eldorado Gold, Neogen, Ashford Hospita; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN CORP NEOG.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; RATING HOLD; 22/03/2018 – Neogen 3Q EPS 32c; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q SPLIT ADJ. EPS 32C; 06/04/2018 – Jerome Hagedorn Named Neogen VP of Food Safety Ops; 20/04/2018 – DJ Neogen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEOG); 06/04/2018 – Hagedorn named Neogen VP of food safety operations

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold Neogen Corporation shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 46.50 million shares or 0.74% more from 46.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Df Dent & Inc has 0.01% invested in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) for 12,400 shares. Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.13% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 11,681 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 5,679 shares. Northern has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 17,875 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.01% or 32,571 shares. Van Eck Assoc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Moreover, D E Shaw & Com Inc has 0.01% invested in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). The Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Sigma Planning, Michigan-based fund reported 5,012 shares. Goldman Sachs Group has 0.01% invested in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) for 425,009 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Llp reported 0.03% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 79,335 shares.

More notable recent Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About Neogen Corporation’s (NASDAQ:NEOG) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Care About Neogen Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:NEOG) Investment Potential? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Onto Neogen (NEOG) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Neogen’s (NEOG) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Neogen (NEOG) Tops Q4 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.65 billion. It operates through two divisions, Food Safety and Animal Safety. It has a 60.7 P/E ratio. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.26 million activity. HERBERT JAMES L sold $632,159 worth of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold IBKC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 44.13 million shares or 1.80% less from 44.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp owns 2.05M shares. Stifel Financial Corporation accumulated 131,999 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ellington Mgmt Gp Lc holds 0.08% or 5,900 shares in its portfolio. Mesirow Financial Mgmt has 111,036 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Quantbot Tech LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Rothschild & Co Asset Mngmt Us reported 0.47% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg Sa accumulated 245,481 shares. Millennium Ltd Llc reported 207,863 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 68,559 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 8,983 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.04% or 199,000 shares. 1.55M are held by Jpmorgan Chase &. Hodges Cap stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.20 million activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Maples Ricky E, worth $75,250 on Monday, March 11. KOERNER JOHN E III bought $972,530 worth of stock. On Thursday, March 14 the insider COOPER ANGUS R II bought $381,198. $77,546 worth of stock was sold by MACKIE HADDON SPURGEON JR on Tuesday, February 12.