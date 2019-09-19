Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI) and MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Comparison side by side

Both Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) and MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) are each other’s competitor in the Resorts & Casinos industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. 44 3.28 N/A 1.85 25.47 MGM Resorts International 27 1.28 N/A 0.46 64.70

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. and MGM Resorts International. MGM Resorts International has lower revenue and earnings than Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. is currently more affordable than MGM Resorts International, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. and MGM Resorts International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. 0.00% 11.5% 7.8% MGM Resorts International 0.00% 6.6% 1.5%

Volatility & Risk

Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. is 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.99. MGM Resorts International’s 1.43 beta is the reason why it is 43.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival MGM Resorts International is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. MGM Resorts International is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Monarch Casino & Resort Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. and MGM Resorts International are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MGM Resorts International 0 4 2 2.33

Meanwhile, MGM Resorts International’s average target price is $32.83, while its potential upside is 11.25%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.7% of Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. shares and 81.5% of MGM Resorts International shares. Insiders owned roughly 33.52% of Monarch Casino & Resort Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.3% are MGM Resorts International’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. 4.58% 9.98% 10.42% 9.57% 0.79% 23.41% MGM Resorts International 1.04% 4.64% 16.18% 3.55% -2.44% 23.74%

For the past year Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. has weaker performance than MGM Resorts International

Summary

Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors MGM Resorts International.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada; and the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 22, 2017, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square foot health spa and salon with an enclosed year-round pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space. The companyÂ’s Atlantis Casino Resort Spa also featured approximately 1,450 slot and video poker machines; approximately 38 table games, including blackjack, craps, roulette, and others; a race and sports book; a 24-hour live keno lounge; and a poker room. In addition, its Monarch Casino Black Hawk featured approximately 30,000 square feet of casino space, 720 slot machines, 14 table games, a 250 seat buffet-style restaurant, a snack bar, and a nine story parking structure with approximately 1,350 spaces, as well as additional existing valet parking capacity to 1,500 spaces. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. Its casino operations include various slots, table games, and race and sports book wagering. The company operates 14 resorts in the United States; and MGM Macau resort and casino in China, as well as develops an integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resort on the Cotai Strip, Macau. The company also owns and operates Shadow Creek golf course, Primm Valley Golf Club, and Fallen Oak golf course. The company serves premium gaming customers; leisure and wholesale travel customers; business travelers; and group customers, including conventions, trade associations, and small meetings. The company was formerly known as MGM MIRAGE and changed its name to MGM Resorts International in June 2010. MGM Resorts International was founded in 1986 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.