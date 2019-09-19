Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI) and Full House Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Contrasting side by side

Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) and Full House Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) have been rivals in the Resorts & Casinos for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. 44 3.28 N/A 1.85 25.47 Full House Resorts Inc. 2 0.33 N/A -0.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. and Full House Resorts Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. 0.00% 11.5% 7.8% Full House Resorts Inc. 0.00% -4.8% -1.5%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.99 shows that Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. is 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Full House Resorts Inc. is 53.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.47 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor Full House Resorts Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Full House Resorts Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Monarch Casino & Resort Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. and Full House Resorts Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.7% and 41.4% respectively. Monarch Casino & Resort Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 33.52%. Competitively, Full House Resorts Inc. has 5.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. 4.58% 9.98% 10.42% 9.57% 0.79% 23.41% Full House Resorts Inc. 4.4% 1.06% -26.28% -19.15% -37.5% -5.94%

For the past year Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. has 23.41% stronger performance while Full House Resorts Inc. has -5.94% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. beats Full House Resorts Inc.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada; and the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 22, 2017, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square foot health spa and salon with an enclosed year-round pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space. The companyÂ’s Atlantis Casino Resort Spa also featured approximately 1,450 slot and video poker machines; approximately 38 table games, including blackjack, craps, roulette, and others; a race and sports book; a 24-hour live keno lounge; and a poker room. In addition, its Monarch Casino Black Hawk featured approximately 30,000 square feet of casino space, 720 slot machines, 14 table games, a 250 seat buffet-style restaurant, a snack bar, and a nine story parking structure with approximately 1,350 spaces, as well as additional existing valet parking capacity to 1,500 spaces. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Full House Resorts, Inc. owns, operates, develops, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has approximately 37,000 square feet of gaming space, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129-rooms, as well as a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, a quick-service restaurant, and 2 casino bars. It also owns and operates the Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado that has approximately 17,000 square feet of gaming space, 24 hotel rooms, and various acres of surface parking, as well as 807 slot and video poker machines, 12 table games, a steakhouse, and 4 casual-dining outlets. In addition, the company owns the Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana, which has approximately 40,000 square feet of gaming space; a land-based pavilion with approximately 30,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; a 190-room hotel; surface parking; an 18-hole golf course on approximately 311 acres; and 5 dining outlets, as well as a leased 104-room hotel. Further, it owns StockmanÂ’s Casino that is located in Fallon, Nevada, which has approximately 8,400 square feet of gaming space, a bar, a fine-dining restaurant, and a coffee shop; and Grand Lodge Casino at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe in Incline Village, Nevada on the north shore of Lake Tahoe, which has 18,900 square feet of gaming space. Additionally, the company offers gaming services, which include slot machines, table games, and keno. Full House Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.