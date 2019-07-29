Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Shareholder Lafitte Capital Management LP Has Raised Stake; Proxima Capital Management Increases Position in Newell Brands (NWL)

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 38,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 372,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, up from 333,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.17. About 9.78 million shares traded or 98.23% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 19/03/2018 – Icahn on Friday disclosed a 6.86 percent stake in Newell; 08/03/2018 – Newell Brands Sees Fifth Director Resign Amid Starboard Fight; 20/03/2018 – Starboard Issues Statement on Newell; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Core Equity Adds CSRA, Exits Newell Brands; 14/03/2018 – Newell Brands Expects Divestiture Plan to Generate $6 Billion in Net Proceeds After Taxes; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees Gross Proceeds of About $2.3B; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Newell starts auctioning assets ahead of investor face-off; 04/05/2018 – Novolex To Acquire The Waddington Group From Newell Brands; 13/04/2018 – Newell’s Waddington Is Said to Draw Bidders Including Novolex

Lafitte Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp bought 20,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.34 million, up from 988,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $859.89 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $47.73. About 51,643 shares traded or 17.00% up from the average. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has risen 0.90% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRI News: 05/03/2018 Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at the 30th Annual Roth Conference; 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monarch Casino & Resort Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRI); 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q Rev $56.3M; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q EPS 36c; 26/04/2018 – MONARCH CASINO & RESORT INC MCRI.O – QTRLY SHR $ 0.36; 23/05/2018 – Prota/MCRI Completes Enrolment of Phase 2b Multicentre Clinical Trial of Probiotic Oral Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Peanut Allergy (PPOIT-003)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Bancorporation Corporation owns 172,484 shares. Moreover, Fdx Advisors has 0.01% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 10,836 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Lsv Asset Mgmt accumulated 83,100 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) or 2.69 million shares. Moreover, Gradient Limited Company has 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Advisors Capital Management Lc has invested 0.54% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 18,993 shares. Moreover, Pictet Asset Ltd has 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 116,966 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 259,990 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Captrust Advsr reported 479 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jnba Financial Advsrs stated it has 377 shares. Westpac Banking Corp has 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 334,972 shares. Asset Incorporated holds 27,138 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $90.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 154,858 shares to 495,142 shares, valued at $11.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 34,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,300 shares, and cut its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold MCRI shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 10.68 million shares or 0.82% less from 10.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest holds 0% or 66,073 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Wells Fargo And Co Mn owns 0% invested in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) for 35,561 shares. Sg Americas Limited Company invested 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Barclays Plc invested in 0% or 14,762 shares. Victory Capital Inc invested in 9,193 shares or 0% of the stock. 52 are held by Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated. Ny State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 36,126 shares or 0% of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity holds 4,679 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 3,798 shares. Principal Fin Grp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 0% or 21,443 shares. Davenport Ltd Liability Corp has 336,314 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0% or 4,153 shares. Wedge Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc reported 29,030 shares.