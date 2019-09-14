Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Stake Has Lifted by Park West Asset Management Llc; Marathon Oil (MRO) Holder Petroleum & Resources Lowered Position by $4.33 Million as Stock Price Declined

Petroleum & Resources Corp decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) by 56.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp sold 309,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The institutional investor held 234,400 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.33 million, down from 543,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $12.7. About 7.51M shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 30/04/2018 – Delaware Value Cuts Express Scripts, Buys More Marathon Oil; 06/03/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – DOUGLAS L. FOSHEE AND M. ELISE “LISA” HYLAND HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2018; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Marathon Oil Outlook To Pos; Ratings Affirmed; 03/05/2018 – Marathon CEO Doesn’t Expect Regulatory Issues With Andeavor Deal (Video); 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Net $356M; 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – NEW VOLUMES FROM THIRD PARTY ARE ANTICIPATED EARLY IN NEXT DECADE; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO TILLMAN SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – LIBYA’S NOC WITHHOLDING TOTAL’S SHARE OF WAHA CRUDE CARGOES AS DISPUTE OVER ITS DEAL WITH MARATHON CONTINUES; 26/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Corporation Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Protesters urge workers at Libya’s eastern Waha oilfield to stop production

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) by 1.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 17,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.42% . The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.00M, up from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $843.06 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $46.15. About 35,824 shares traded. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has risen 0.79% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRI News: 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q Rev $56.3M; 23/05/2018 – Prota/MCRI Completes Enrolment of Phase 2b Multicentre Clinical Trial of Probiotic Oral Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Peanut Allergy (PPOIT-003); 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference; 05/03/2018 Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at the 30th Annual Roth Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monarch Casino & Resort Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRI); 26/04/2018 – MONARCH CASINO & RESORT INC MCRI.O – QTRLY SHR $ 0.36; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q EPS 36c; 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 2.50 million shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $15.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 224,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 436,218 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Petroleum & Resources Corp, which manages about $583.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 16,200 shares to 89,700 shares, valued at $3.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) by 28,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

Analysts await Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 54.17% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.24 per share. MRO’s profit will be $88.44 million for 28.86 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Oil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.17% negative EPS growth.

