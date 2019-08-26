Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Stake Held by Lafitte Capital Management Lp; Greylin Investment Mangement Has Increased Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $5.23 Million

Lafitte Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp bought 20,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.42% . The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.34M, up from 988,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $804.51 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $44.57. About 14,021 shares traded. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has risen 0.79% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRI News: 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q EPS 36c; 26/04/2018 – MONARCH CASINO & RESORT INC MCRI.O – QTRLY SHR $ 0.36; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monarch Casino & Resort Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRI); 23/05/2018 – Prota/MCRI Completes Enrolment of Phase 2b Multicentre Clinical Trial of Probiotic Oral Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Peanut Allergy (PPOIT-003); 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference; 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at the 30th Annual Roth Conference; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q Rev $56.3M

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 27.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 121,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 556,626 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.25 million, up from 435,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $31.59. About 10.98M shares traded or 6.53% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold MCRI shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 10.68 million shares or 0.82% less from 10.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset has invested 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Morgan Dempsey Mgmt Limited Co owns 23,221 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) or 4,269 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) for 12,758 shares. Davenport And Commerce Ltd Llc reported 0.18% stake. Park West Asset accumulated 1.48 million shares. Legal General Grp Pcl reported 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Moreover, Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Blackrock has invested 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 877,643 shares. Tower Capital Ltd (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Parametric Assocs Limited Com, Washington-based fund reported 28,004 shares. Citigroup accumulated 6,856 shares or 0% of the stock. Us National Bank De has 0% invested in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) for 18,519 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI).

